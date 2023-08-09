Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks can boost your passive income.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

Having a secondary or passive income is advantageous in this inflationary environment. Food prices have increased by over 20% in the last two years, creating deeper holes in consumers’ pockets. Meanwhile, investors can mitigate the impact of rising prices by earning a passive income through their investments in monthly-paying dividend stocks. Here are three top monthly-paying dividend stocks you can buy right now to boost your passive income.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is under pressure this year, losing around 47% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high. Weak quarterly performances amid a temporary increase in its leverage and rising interest rates weighed on its stock price. Meanwhile, the company has taken several deleveraging initiatives, such as selling non-core assets and stakes in joint ventures. These initiatives could generate net proceeds of $550–$600 million, with which the company hopes to repay its higher interest-bearing interest rates.

Besides, the healthcare REIT (real estate investment trust) has presented strategic options to its board and formed a Strategic Review ‎Committee to assess the company’s next phase of development and growth. Meanwhile, the company enjoys a high occupancy rate and long-term lease agreements and government-backed tenants. So, I believe the company’s future payouts are safe. Meanwhile, the REIT currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.06667/share, translating its forward yield to 11.3%. So, despite the weakness, I believe NorthWest Healthcare would be an excellent addition to your dividend portfolio.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN) provides chemicals and services to various industries, such as gasoline, metals, fine paper, and water treatment industries. Supported by strong selling prices across its product range, the company posted a solid first-quarter performance, with its revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) growing by 20.7% and 22.2%, respectively. Besides, the company also lowered its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio from 3.5 times in the previous year’s quarter to 2.2 times, which is encouraging in this high-interest rate environment.

Additionally, in June, the company’s management raised its 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance by around $20 million to about $450 million amid favourable prices and strong operational execution. So, I believe the industrial chemical supplier is well-positioned to continue rewarding its shareholders by paying dividends at a healthier rate. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.05/share, translating its forward yield to 6.80%. Also, the company trades at an attractive NTM (next 21 months) price-to-sales multiple of 0.5, making it an attractive buy.

Extendicare

With a dividend yield of 6.54% and an NTM price-to-sales multiple of 0.5, Extendicare (TSX:EXE) would be another excellent dividend stock for income-seeking investors. The demand for its services could rise driven by the growing aging population. Last year, the company sold its retirement living operations to focus on its long-term care (LTC) and home healthcare businesses, which are less capital-intensive while offering higher margins.

It recently acquired a 15% stake in Revera’s portfolio of 25 LTC homes for $32.6 million in cash and an assumption of around $37.1 million of net debt. Besides, the long-term care provider is constructing a 256-bed LTC home to replace a 172-bed Class C home in Peterborough, Ontario. These growth initiatives and improving operating metrics could drive its financials in the coming years, thus making its future payouts safer.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
NWH$7.04710249998$0.06667$473.5Monthly
CHE$8.82566849992$0.05$283.4Monthly
EXE$7.29685849995$0.04$274.3Monthly
TOTAL1031.2

Investors’ takeaway

If an investor invests around $50,000 in each of the above three dividend stocks, he can earn over $1,000 per month. However, investing a significant amount in just a couple of stocks is not advisable. Investors can utilize the above strategy to make suitable investment decisions to earn a stable monthly income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Generate $500 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Generating $500 in tax-free passive income every month is doable through a TFSA but on a longer investment horizon.

Read more »

work from home
Dividend Stocks

Investing in Your Future: Top 3 Retirement Stocks for Tax-Savvy Canadians

| Nicholas Dobroruka

These three cash-generating stocks are perfect choices for a retirement portfolio.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks for 5-Figure Passive Income

| Adam Othman

Developing a sizable passive-income source might require diverting a significant segment of your savings/capital to high-yield dividend stocks.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With Insanely Fast-Growing Dividends

| Sneha Nahata

Earn solid income with insanely fast-growing dividend stocks like Canadian Natural Resources.

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

Is Enbridge the Best Dividend Stock for You?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking for the absolute best dividend stock for their portfolios should take a closer look at Enbridge (TSX:ENB)

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking to shore up your portfolio, boost your income, or both, these Canadian blue-chip stocks are some of…

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Value Stocks in Canada for August 2023

| Adam Othman

Giving up on a tastefully low valuation is difficult, especially for value investors, but it should never be the only…

Read more »