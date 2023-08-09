Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

Having a secondary or passive income is advantageous in this inflationary environment. Food prices have increased by over 20% in the last two years, creating deeper holes in consumers’ pockets. Meanwhile, investors can mitigate the impact of rising prices by earning a passive income through their investments in monthly-paying dividend stocks. Here are three top monthly-paying dividend stocks you can buy right now to boost your passive income.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT
NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) is under pressure this year, losing around 47% of its stock value compared to its 52-week high. Weak quarterly performances amid a temporary increase in its leverage and rising interest rates weighed on its stock price. Meanwhile, the company has taken several deleveraging initiatives, such as selling non-core assets and stakes in joint ventures. These initiatives could generate net proceeds of $550–$600 million, with which the company hopes to repay its higher interest-bearing interest rates.
Besides, the healthcare REIT (real estate investment trust) has presented strategic options to its board and formed a Strategic Review Committee to assess the company’s next phase of development and growth. Meanwhile, the company enjoys a high occupancy rate and long-term lease agreements and government-backed tenants. So, I believe the company’s future payouts are safe. Meanwhile, the REIT currently offers a monthly dividend of $0.06667/share, translating its forward yield to 11.3%. So, despite the weakness, I believe NorthWest Healthcare would be an excellent addition to your dividend portfolio.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSX:CHE.UN) provides chemicals and services to various industries, such as gasoline, metals, fine paper, and water treatment industries. Supported by strong selling prices across its product range, the company posted a solid first-quarter performance, with its revenue and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) growing by 20.7% and 22.2%, respectively. Besides, the company also lowered its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio from 3.5 times in the previous year’s quarter to 2.2 times, which is encouraging in this high-interest rate environment.
Additionally, in June, the company’s management raised its 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance by around $20 million to about $450 million amid favourable prices and strong operational execution. So, I believe the industrial chemical supplier is well-positioned to continue rewarding its shareholders by paying dividends at a healthier rate. It currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.05/share, translating its forward yield to 6.80%. Also, the company trades at an attractive NTM (next 21 months) price-to-sales multiple of 0.5, making it an attractive buy.
Extendicare
With a dividend yield of 6.54% and an NTM price-to-sales multiple of 0.5, Extendicare (TSX:EXE) would be another excellent dividend stock for income-seeking investors. The demand for its services could rise driven by the growing aging population. Last year, the company sold its retirement living operations to focus on its long-term care (LTC) and home healthcare businesses, which are less capital-intensive while offering higher margins.
It recently acquired a 15% stake in Revera’s portfolio of 25 LTC homes for $32.6 million in cash and an assumption of around $37.1 million of net debt. Besides, the long-term care provider is constructing a 256-bed LTC home to replace a 172-bed Class C home in Peterborough, Ontario. These growth initiatives and improving operating metrics could drive its financials in the coming years, thus making its future payouts safer.
|COMPANY
|RECENT PRICE
|NUMBER OF SHARES
|INVESTMENT
|DIVIDEND
|TOTAL PAYOUT
|FREQUENCY
|NWH
|$7.04
|7102
|49998
|$0.06667
|$473.5
|Monthly
|CHE
|$8.82
|5668
|49992
|$0.05
|$283.4
|Monthly
|EXE
|$7.29
|6858
|49995
|$0.04
|$274.3
|Monthly
|TOTAL
|1031.2
Investors’ takeaway
If an investor invests around $50,000 in each of the above three dividend stocks, he can earn over $1,000 per month. However, investing a significant amount in just a couple of stocks is not advisable. Investors can utilize the above strategy to make suitable investment decisions to earn a stable monthly income.