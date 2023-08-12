Home » Investing » TFSA Superstars: Stocks That Can Transform Your Retirement

TFSA Superstars: Stocks That Can Transform Your Retirement

Given their solid underlying businesses, these three TSX stocks could be ideal buys for your retirement portfolio.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

Retirement planning allows individuals to stock up enough money to maintain the same lifestyle after retirement. Meanwhile, investing in quality stocks could help you achieve these goals sooner. Also, one can save on taxes by making these investments through their TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account). So, here are three top Canadian stocks you can add to your retirement portfolio right now.

Nuvei

My first pick is Nuvei (TSX:NVEI), which accelerates its clients’ businesses by facilitating them to accept next-generation payment methods. On Wednesday, the company posted a mixed second-quarter performance, with its top line coming in at $307 million — in line with estimates and a 45% increase from the previous year’s quarter. Its total volumes grew by 68% to $50.6 billion. Its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 19% to $110.3 million.

However, its adjusted EPS (earnings per share) fell from $0.51 to $0.39, below analysts’ estimate of $0.44. The decline was primarily due to increased finance expenses of $31.3 million. Further, the company slashed its 2023 guidance, sighting longer than anticipated lag times in new business and terminating its relationship with one of its large customers. The lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings and slashing of 2023 guidance appear to have led to a selloff, with the company losing around 39% of its stock value on Wednesday.

However, I believe the steep correction in Nuvei offers an excellent entry point, given its multi-year growth potential due to the growing adoption of digital payments. Its valuation looks attractive, with the payment processor trading 1.9 times analysts’ projected sales for the next four quarters.

Dollarama

Second on my list is Dollarama (TSX:DOL), a defensive stock with a growth tilt. Supported by its extensive presence across Canada and strong value proposition, the company continues to deliver solid sales growth even in this inflationary environment. The discounted retailer enjoys a quick sales ramp-up, with its new stores achieving an average annual sales of $2.9 million within two years of opening.

Further, the company has planned to add around 60-70 stores every year, thus increasing its overall store count to 2,100 by the end of 2031. It owns approximately 50.1% stake in Dollarcity, which plans to add over 400 stores in the next six years. So, the increased contribution from Dollarcity could boost its financials in the coming years. So, considering its solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, I believe Dollarama would be an ideal addition to your retirement portfolio.

Enbridge

My third pick is a high-yielding dividend stock, Enbridge (TSX:ENB), which transports oil and natural gas across North America. Earlier this month, the company posted its second-quarter performance, with its adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA growing by 1.2% and 9.8%, respectively. It generated $3.9 billion of cash from its operating activities, while distributable cash flows stood at $3.2 billion.

Further, the midstream energy company is continuing with its $17 billion secured growth program and expects to put around $3.5 billion worth of projects into service this year. Along with these growth initiatives, its regulated midstream energy businesses could continue to generate strong financials, thus allowing it to reward its shareholders with consistent dividend growth.

Enbridge, which has raised its dividends for the previous 28 years, currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.8875/share, translating its forward yield to 7.25%. Its financial position also looks healthy, with a liquidity of $12.4 billion as of June 30. So, considering all these factors, I believe Enbridge is an excellent choice for retirement planning.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nuvei. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A red umbrella stands higher than a crowd of black umbrellas.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Safeguard Your Retirement

| Sneha Nahata

Safeguard your retirement with high-quality Canadian dividend stocks like Fortis.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Tech Stocks

New Investor? Buy These 2 Growth Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

New investors with a long-term time horizon should have these two growth stocks at the top of their watch lists…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Kay Ng

Get paid to get rich! Buy quality income stocks, while they offer you a big dividend yield and wait for…

Read more »

Human Hand Placing A Coin On Increasing Coin Stacks In Front Of House
Investing

Saving for a Down Payment? These 3 Stocks Can Help

| Adam Othman

Merely saving money for a down payment can take several years, whereas the right investments can significantly expedite the process.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Make $462 Per Month Tax-Free

| Andrew Walker

Canadians can use this simple strategy to earn significant tax-free passive income.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Asset Management and Exchange Income are well poised to grow payouts in 2023 and…

Read more »

food restaurants
Investing

Passive Income in a TFSA: A Restaurant Gem With an Impressive Yield!

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock could make for a great addition to any long-term TFSA retirement fund at these levels.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

How to Average $421.67 Per Month in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

TFSA investors can use this strategy to generate reliable streams of tax-free passive income.

Read more »