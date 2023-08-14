Home » Investing » Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

You don’t need to break the bank to invest today. Here are three well-priced TSX stocks to add to your watch list.

Latest posts by Nicholas Dobroruka (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

It’s been a wild ride for Canadian investors throughout 2023 so far. Despite the high levels of volatility that investors have endured, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is trading at a nearly 5% gain on the year. The overall health of the Canadian economy is still somewhat of a question, at least in the short term, but I’m betting on the side of 2023 ending in positive territory.

The market as a whole may be positive on the year, but it’s still down below all-time highs from early 2022. Additionally, there’s no shortage of individual TSX stocks, particularly growth stocks, that are trading far below all-time highs from late 2021.

For long-term investors that are willing to be patient, now could be an incredibly opportunistic time to be putting money into the Canadian stock market. With momentum gaining, there are still plenty of deals to be taken advantage of.

I’ve reviewed three discounted stocks that are perfect for bargain hunters. At today’s prices, Canadians can own this entire basket of companies for less than $100.

Lightspeed Commerce

The tech sector was among the hardest hit during the down year in 2022. Many top tech companies are still trading today well below where they were at the end of 2021. After a monster run following the COVID-19 market crash, this pullback shouldn’t be all that surprising.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is down a gut-wrenching 85% from all-time highs. Shares are up 10% on the year, but there’s lots of ground to make up. 

The good news is that the business itself remains in strong shape. Revenue growth has wavered in recent quarters but is forecasted to remain firmly in the double-digit range. Additionally, the company continues to grow both its product offering and international presence, which are two reasons for the aggressive revenue-growth targets.

If you can handle the volatility, this is a growth stock with serious multi-bagger potential.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) is a perfect choice for anyone looking to balance out their high-growth holdings, such as Lightspeed. The telecommunications leader can provide a portfolio with not only stability but passive income, and lots of it, too.

After a 10% drop over the past six months, the dividend yield is above 6% at today’s stock. 

There aren’t many 6%-yielding dividend stocks on the TSX today, let alone one with as impressive a track record as Telus.

WELL Health Technologies

After a sudden surge in demand during COVID, shares of WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) quickly soared to all-time highs. The stock ended 2020 up more than 400%. 

The company provides virtual healthcare services across Canada and the U.S., which explains why demand skyrocketed in the early days of the pandemic. 

Shares have since largely cooled off and are now trading 50% below all-time highs. Still, the growth stock is up 150% from pre-pandemic prices, driven largely by a 50% gain year to date. 

Those bullish on the long-term rise in demand for virtual healthcare services should have this growth stock on their radar. 

At today’s stock price, Canadians can load up on WELL Health for less than $5 a share.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Nicholas Dobroruka has positions in Lightspeed Commerce. The Motley Fool recommends Lightspeed Commerce and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Weak commodity prices could pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Stocks for Beginners

Barbie Hits the Billion-Dollar Club: How Investors Can Cash In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Barbie is now a billionaire, after the film phenomenon hit the billion-dollar mark this week. How can investors cash in?

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Stocks for Beginners

Young Investors: Create a Passive-Income Stream of $6,667/Month for $0 Upfront

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stream is an easy and lucrative method that takes very little time. Start today, and you could be…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Pays You Monthly and Currently Yields 7.4%

| Daniel Da Costa

This top Canadian energy stock offers an attractive yield and reliable monthly dividend, making it an excellent investment for the…

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Afraid You Missed Your Chance With This High-Flying Stock? Think Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier stock (TSX:BBD.B) continues to experience major demand for its business jets, which is why now is the time to…

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Next Stock I’m Going to Buy

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CP stock (TSX:CP) has been up and down in the last year as investors wait for its merger to come…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Down 5%, Is Dollarama Stock a Buy in August 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has dropped 5% in the last month, but there could certainly be a rebound coming that investors…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

How to Launch a Powerful TFSA With Just $6,500

| Tony Dong

This is how I would personally invest a $6,500 TFSA contribution.

Read more »