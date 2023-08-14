Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » You Can’t Control Interest Rates, But You Can Control What You Do About Them

You Can’t Control Interest Rates, But You Can Control What You Do About Them

Concerned about recent changes in the Bank of Canada’s interest rate? Here’s what you can do.

Tony Dong
Latest posts by Tony Dong (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Interest rates are like the weather: unpredictable, subject to change, and beyond our control. But just as we can dress appropriately for a rainy day, we can also take measures against the shifting winds of interest rates.

On July 12th, the Bank of Canada made waves by increasing its target for the overnight rate to 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5.25% and the deposit rate at 5%. This comes after a series of previous hikes intended to cool inflation, which has been running high over the last year.

What does this complex landscape mean for you as an investor, saver, or borrower? How can you navigate these turbulent economic seas? The storm of interest rates might be beyond our control, but our response doesn’t have to be.

Today, I’ll explore recent interest rate changes, break down their potential impacts, and offer practical insights on what you can control and how to make these financial currents work in your favour.

The Why and How of Interest Rates

The Bank of Canada uses interest rates as a tool to guide the Canadian economy, much like the steering wheel of a car.

By adjusting these rates, they aim to control inflation, stimulate or slow down economic growth, stabilize financial markets, influence the value of the Canadian dollar, and respond to global economic changes.

When inflation seems to be getting too high, the Bank might raise interest rates, making borrowing more expensive and saving more appealing. This can cool down spending and investment, slowing inflation, as we’ve seen with the recent increase to a 5% overnight rate.

If the economy needs a boost, the Bank could also lower rates, making borrowing cheaper to encourage spending. Conversely, the recent hike in rates shows the Bank’s intention to rein in some of the inflationary pressures.

The latest rate changes are an example of how the Bank tries to balance all these factors to steer the Canadian economy in the direction it believes is best. It’s a complex task, but understanding the basics helps us see how these decisions might affect our personal finances and investment strategies.

What It Means for Savers, Borrowers, and Investors

The recent hike in interest rates to 5% means that saving money in interest-bearing accounts might become more appealing. With higher rates, savings accounts and GICs will typically offer better returns. For those looking to build an emergency fund, this could be good news.

On the flip side, higher interest rates make borrowing more expensive. Whether it’s a mortgage or car loan, borrowers may find that their interest costs go up. Those considering taking out new loans might face steeper monthly payments, while existing variable-rate borrowers might also see their costs rise.

Investors face a mixed bag with higher interest rates. Bonds and other fixed-income investments may decline in value, while the potential for better returns on savings might lure some away from riskier investments like stocks.

What You Can Do

The best response to the change in interest rates depends greatly on your personal financial goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

If you’re investing for the long term and can weather some risk, the best course of action might be to simply do nothing.

Interest rate changes are just one of many factors that can affect the market in the short term, but over a long time horizon, these blips often smooth out. Staying the course with a diversified portfolio can be wise.

A great example might be the iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT), which offers exposure to over 9,000 global stocks at an affordable 0.20% expense ratio.

If your goals are more immediate and you’re looking for low-risk options, the rise in interest rates could make certain savings products more appealing.

Consider something like the Horizons High Interest Savings ETF (TSX:CASH), which currently pays a 5.4% gross yield that moves in lockstep with rising interest rates.

This ETF can be a safer choice if you’re saving for a specific short-term goal like a down payment on a home and want to eliminate volatility.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Stocks for Beginners

You’ll Never Buy at the Bottom: That’s Okay

| Tony Dong

Staying the course, focusing on low fees, and reinvesting dividends matters more for long-term success than trying to buy at…

Read more »

An airplane on a runway
Stocks for Beginners

Air Canada Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite short-term challenges, Air Canada stock could be a great Canadian stock to buy now and hold for the long…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Stocks for Beginners

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

You don’t need to break the bank to invest today. Here are three well-priced TSX stocks to add to your…

Read more »

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, August 14

| Jitendra Parashar

Weak commodity prices could pressure the main TSX index at the open today.

Read more »

Upwards momentum
Stocks for Beginners

Barbie Hits the Billion-Dollar Club: How Investors Can Cash In

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Barbie is now a billionaire, after the film phenomenon hit the billion-dollar mark this week. How can investors cash in?

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Stocks for Beginners

Young Investors: Create a Passive-Income Stream of $6,667/Month for $0 Upfront

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stream is an easy and lucrative method that takes very little time. Start today, and you could be…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Energy Stocks

This Energy Stock Pays You Monthly and Currently Yields 7.4%

| Daniel Da Costa

This top Canadian energy stock offers an attractive yield and reliable monthly dividend, making it an excellent investment for the…

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

Afraid You Missed Your Chance With This High-Flying Stock? Think Again

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier stock (TSX:BBD.B) continues to experience major demand for its business jets, which is why now is the time to…

Read more »