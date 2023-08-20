Home » Investing » 2 Powerful Bullish Picks for August 2023

2 Powerful Bullish Picks for August 2023

Riding a bullish momentum can help you generate decent short-term returns, but only if you exit the position at the right time. Or you can hold these stocks long term.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
stock market

Image source: Getty Images

One of the main problems in chasing a bull market or a bullish trend is the exit strategy. If you exit too soon and when the stock has merely dipped but has yet to reach the end of its bullish phase, you may not benefit from the full potential of the phase. In contrast, if you exit too late, you may lose significant returns you have accumulated so far.

When looking for stocks that are currently adequately or strongly bullish, make sure you have the right exit strategy planned. You may also consider the factors behind the bullish phase, as a big change in those factors may give you more information regarding the exit.

A construction company

Alberta-based North American Construction Group (TSX:NOA) has a long and proud history of commercial-scale construction and development. It started out with road construction in the 1950s, and the company later switched its direction to construction projects for the energy sector. Most of its projects are in the U.S. and Canada, but the company has also recently expanded to Australia.

Its current portfolio of projects includes several mines (oil, coal, metal, diamond, etc.) as well as a major diversion project in the U.S. that is expected to save hundreds of thousands of people from floods and catastrophic climate change.

The stock has been going up steadily since the beginning of the year, and, by now, the stock has gone up by about 83%. Despite this meteoric rise, the valuation of the stock is quite attractive, and the price-to-earnings ratio is just 12.3. There is optimism around its debt management, and the positive financial results are among the factors behind this bullish trend.

A copper producer

Ero Copper (TSX:ERO) is a Vancouver-based mining company that operates primarily in Brazil. The company currently has three operations in Brazil, two of which are in the production stage, and one of them is under construction.

Despite its copper-oriented operations, one of its product-stage projects is primarily a gold mining operation. That project produced about 42,669 ounces of gold last year and is expected to produce about 50,000 this year.

The proven reserves for both the gold and copper markets give the company several years of operating at the same capacity, and it’s expected to grow its copper reserves by a significant margin once its new mine is constructed. The financials of the company are quite healthy as well, and though it carries a lot of debt, it’s a reasonable amount for a mining company.

The stock has been going up steadily for the last 12 months and has almost doubled in value over that period. It has risen by about 50% just this year but also became a bit overvalued.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Ero Copper made the list!

Foolish takeaway

It’s difficult to predict how long the current bullish phases will last, but if they keep going up at this pace for a few months or even a couple of years, you might grow your capital to significant proportions if you invest now. But it’s important to remember that it’s just as easy to lower your profit margin or even lose money if you don’t exit at the right time.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A golden egg in a nest
Dividend Stocks

Build Your Nest Egg: 5 Top Dividend Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Want Safe Income? This Stock Keeps Raising its Dividend

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock has consistently raised its dividend for 49 years. Can it keep up the growth?

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

2 Bargain-Basement Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

It's a good time to accumulate units in these undervalued dividend stocks for buy-and-hold investors. Expect growing income!

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The Best 7.7% Dividend Stocks for Immediate Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-yield dividend stocks are excellent options for income investors in need of monthly income streams.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 3 Dividend Stars (With Yields Between 7% and 8%) Getting Super Cheap

| Joey Frenette

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stock and two other dividend stars are worth grabbing right now for your TFSA.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

$1,000 Invested in Enbridge Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge stock trades at a cheap multiple and offers investors a tasty dividend yield. Is the TSX energy stock a…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2023

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are on sale.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy These 3 Brilliant Passive-Income Stocks?

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your passive-income portfolio? Here are three top picks!

Read more »