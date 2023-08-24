Home » Investing » 3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy for Under $100

3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy for Under $100

Looking for growth stocks that trade under $100? Here are three stocks with a strong history and good growth ahead.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

Canada is a great place to find growth stocks at attractive prices. The Canadian stock market is relatively small (at least compared to the U.S.), but still large enough that you can find companies with global exposure.

The best part is that periodically quality Canadian growth stocks rise up, but without the notoriety (and valuations) that they might get in the U.S. If you are looking for some growth stocks with strong potential at fair prices, here are three to consider buying right now.

A tech stock with a strong future

Descartes Systems (TSX:DSG) is not a cheap stock, but it still has significant room for growth ahead. This stock trades for $98.82 per share. Descartes provides software solutions for the transportation and logistics industries.

Descartes helps shippers save money by offering streamlined operations. It tends to earn high recurring revenues, elevated profit margins, and strong excess cash. Over the past five years, it has been growing revenues and earnings per share by a mid-to-high teens rate.

The shipping industry is facing a short-term recession. That could slow Descartes’ business. Fortunately, it has a big $200 million-plus net cash balance that it can deploy into acquisitions.

While organic growth might slow, smart acquisitions could further propel this stock longer term. If Descartes stock pulls back any further, it could be a good buying opportunity.

A quality compounder under $100

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) may not seem like your typical growth stock, but its long-term returns have been exceptional. Its stock has earned 148% over the past five years (a 19% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR)).

The company operates convenience stores and gas stations across the world. While these are not flashy assets, Couche-Tard has great brand and operational expertise to help maximize profits.

For the past five years, the company has grown revenues by an 11% CAGR. Earnings per share (EPS) grew by a 15.8% CAGR. The company has been aggressively buying back stock over the past few years. That should continue to elevate EPS going forward.

Couche-Tard has been very acquisitive over the years. It recently acquired a large European portfolio that should propel a new growth platform in the region. The stock trades for $68.60 today. Its price-to-earnings (P/E) of 16 is not an unreasonable valuation for a longer-term investment.

An essential retailer with a long growth record

Another Canadian growth stock for under $100 per share is Dollarama (TSX:DOL). It trades for $86 per share. Like Couche-Tard, Dollarama is not exactly an exciting business. It provides conveniently priced essential goods across Canada and Latin America.

With inflation soaring, Dollarama has been a beacon for many consumers (even though it has significantly raised prices as well). Over the past few years, it has enjoyed strong growth in sales and earnings.

Revenues have been growing by the high single digits and EPS has grown by a 12% CAGR. Over the past five years, the stock has risen 72%. At 26 times earnings, this stock is quite expensive for an essential goods retailer.

It may be wise to wait for a larger pullback. However, if your investment timeframe is 5 or 10 years, Dollarama is a well-run company with a wide horizon to continue growing.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $8,000 in goeasy Stock in 2003, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock surged in share price over the last few years, but is that likely to happen again for…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

3 TSX Mid-Cap Stocks With Massive Growth Potential

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and attractive valuations, these three mid-cap stocks would be excellent long-term buys.

Read more »

Retirement
Dividend Stocks

How Retired Couples Can Earn $11,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

This investing strategy generates tax-free income without bumping you into a higher tax bracket or putting OAS at risk of…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Investing

3 Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These growth stocks all trade significantly undervalued and have years of potential ahead of them, making them some of the…

Read more »

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Investing

Is the Worst Over for Aritzia Stock?

| Daniel Da Costa

Down over 45% in the last 12 months, has Aritzia stock finally reached its bottom, and is it one of…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 5 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks on the TSX?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Enbridge stock features among high-yield dividend stocks to take a chance on. Four other options offer intriguing prospects.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Buying These 3 Tech Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

| Aditya Raghunath

These three tech stocks are forecast to benefit massively from the AI boom in the upcoming decade. Let's see why.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss This Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity to Lock in a 7% Yield

| Puja Tayal

The markets have been facing bearish momentum after second-quarter earnings. It is an opportune time to lock in a dividend…

Read more »