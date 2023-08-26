Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for Inflation Protection

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for Inflation Protection

Choosing the right combination of dividend growth and yield can be challenging, but it’s natural to lean towards the latter if you want to create an inflation-resistant income stream.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
data analyze research

Image source: Getty Images

Starting a passive-income stream is easy, especially if you choose low-maintenance, income-producing assets like dividend stocks. But even if the income remains stable over the years, it will shrink under inflation’s influence.

However, you can easily rectify this issue by focusing solely on Dividend Aristocrats. These dividend payers are likely to keep growing their dividends and, consequently, the size of your income stream regularly enough to outpace inflation.

A bank stock

Canadian bank stocks are among some of the most investor-favourite Dividend Aristocrats for three reasons: dividend sustainability, good yield, and decent dividend growth. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) offers the supercharged version of one of these strengths: i.e., dividend yield.

It’s currently offering the highest yield in the Canadian banking sector at 6.88%, though this massive yield can be attributed to the slump this bank stock is experiencing right now.

The stock has already lost about a third of its 2022 peak value and is on the way to losing more. It’s a sector-wide problem, but unappealing quarterly results can compound this impact and push the stock further down. This would be good news for investors buying the bank for its dividends. The bank has grown its payouts by almost 22% in the last five years.

An insurance company

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is no longer just an insurance company; though individual and group protection still makes up about 59% of the business, it has also diversified into wealth and asset management. Currently, Sun Life Financial has about $1.37 trillion in assets under management and operates in 28 different markets, which should give you an idea of its reach.

The company has been growing its payouts for eight consecutive years, and between 2019 and 2023, the payouts were raised by about 50%. The dividends are financially stable, and the payout ratio has remained below 65% in the last decade. Another benefit of considering this Aristocrat is the capital-appreciation potential it offers, reflected by its 90% returns in the last decade.

An energy stock

Many energy stocks in Canada have a solid dividend history and offer dividends at a generous yield, but few energy companies come close to Enbridge’s (TSX:ENB) dividends. It’s a Dividend Aristocrat that complies with both Canadian and American requirements for being an aristocrat (five years and 25 years, respectively).

The company has raised its payouts, even through some of the toughest times for the energy industry in Canada, including the Great Recession and COVID.

Enbridge’s dividend growth has been quite exceptional till now, but it would be prudent not to rely upon the set precedent. The company is now focusing on making its dividends more financially stable and has set modest and realistic dividend-growth projections.

Despite that, the company’s current 7.6% yield, which is one of the highest among Dividend Aristocrats, makes it a compelling pick for creating an inflation-resistant dividend payment.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Enbridge’s made the list!

Foolish takeaway

The three companies are more than just Dividend Aristocrats. They are also time-tested, blue-chip institutions with decades of operational history and a massive regional and international reach. The financials are also healthy enough to offer sustainable dividends and continue with modest dividend growth for years, even decades to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

1 Cheap Dividend Beast I’d Buy Over TD Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD (TSX:TD) is a great stock -- don't get me wrong. But this other bank stock offers just a bit…

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Want Fast-Growing Passive Income? Here Are 3 Long-Term Dividend Stocks

| Robin Brown

Want fast-growing passive-income streams. These three TSX stocks could be great picks for long-term income and growth investors.

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Government Workers: CPP Will Reduce Your Pension!

| Andrew Button

You stop receiving your pension "bridge benefit" when you get CPP, but you can still collect dividend income from index…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

You Need to Earn $5,500/Month to Get a $1,855 Maximum CPP Benefit Every Month

| Puja Tayal

Are you retiring in 2023? You can get maximum CPP of $1,855/month if your last monthly income was $5,500 and…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield TSX stocks look oversold.

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Buy 68 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $337.45/Month in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock provides stable growth and passive income, which can be incredibly lucrative if reinvested!

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$10 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

Earn $100/month in passive income with this under-$10 dividend stock.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »