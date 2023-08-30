Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pullback

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pullback

Looking for some great stocks to buy during a market pullback? Here are three options with massive appeal to buy right now.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.

Source: Getty Images

Market volatility is something that all investors need to account for. While most investors see a market pullback as something undesirable, it presents an opportunity for growth.

Here’s a look at three great stocks to consider for your portfolio, even during a market pullback.

Growth is standard — irrespective of which way the market goes

Are you familiar with Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD)? Couche-Tard is one of the largest gas station and convenience store operators on the planet. Specifically, the company boasts over 14,000 locations in two dozen countries.

But what makes Couche-Tard an impressive buy, even during a market pullback comes down to several unique factors.

First, there’s the defensive moat of what Couche-Tard offers. Gas stations provide a necessary service for which there is no clear alternative. That appeal is compounded when we add on the convenience store factor.

Either way, this provides a steady stream of traffic that feeds on that necessity. And more importantly, it’s helped Couche-Tard to continue growing during times of volatility.

Couche-Tard is one of just a handful of companies that has outperformed the market this year. In fact, year to date the stock is up 20%. Over a two-year period, this rises to 40%.

Despite the stock’s stellar performance, Couche-Tard remains at a respectable price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. That’s on par with how the company has performed over the trailing five years.

Here’s a defensive titan that every portfolio needs

As defensive as Couche-Tard is, there’s another investment to consider during a market pullback that’s even more defensive. That stock to consider is Fortis (TSX:FTS).

Fortis is one of the largest utilities in North America. The company operates an overwhelmingly regulated business that generates a recurring source of revenue. Those regulated contracts often span decades in duration, making utilities like Fortis solid long-term picks. That stable revenue stream allows Fortis to invest in growth and pay a juicy dividend.

As of the time of writing, Fortis’s quarterly dividend works out to a juicy 4.20% yield. This means that prospective investors with $25,000 to invest can look to generate an income of over $1,000.

Perhaps best of all, investors not ready to draw on that income yet can choose to reinvest those dividends. This will allow them to grow until needed.

Also worth noting is that Fortis provides a juicy uptick to that dividend and has done so for 49 consecutive years.

This stock actually thrives during a market pullback

There’s one business that thrives during a market pullback, and that’s dollar stores. When consumer budgets get stretched, they often trade down to lower-cost retailers, such as dollar stores.

This is where Dollarama (TSX:DOL) emerges as a unique retail stock to buy during any market pullback.

Dollarama is the largest dollar store operator in Canada. The company boasts a network of over 1,500 stores in Canada. Additionally, the company operates a growing portfolio of over 440 stores in several Latin American countries under the Dollar City brand.

Turning to results, Dollarama reported sales of $1,294.5 million in the most recent quarter, the first quarter of fiscal 2024. This works out to a whopping 20.7% increase over the same period last year. That growth was largely attributed to the increased number of stores over the period.

Overall, the company earned $179.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted common share, in the most recent quarter. This represents a bump over the $145.5 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, reported in the same period last year.

Dollarama also boasts a quarterly dividend, but the 0.33% yield offered is unlikely to entice income-seeking investors. That being said, Dollarama has provided annual increases to that dividend, with growth averaging over 10% over the past decade.

Given the stellar growth of the stock, the growing appeal of its products during a market pullback, and the long-term growth potential, Dollarama is a must-have option for growth investors.

Final thoughts on these market pullback buys

No stock is without some risk, and that includes Dollarama, Fortis, and Couche-Tard. Fortunately, the three stocks mentioned above boast some defensive appeal to investors, particularly during a market pullback.

In my opinion, that makes them great additions to any well-diversified portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Fortis. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Air Canada Stock in September 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are some key reasons why I find Air Canada stock really attractive to buy in September 2023.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Why This Dividend Stock Can Provide Your TFSA With Lifelong Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Invest in your RRSP, and you could create a return that can be used to fund your TFSA each and…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

Why Fortis Should Be One of the Core Investments to Own

| Demetris Afxentiou

How balanced is your portfolio? If you haven’t already considered buying Fortis as one of your core investments, you want…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock and Relax

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This blue-chip dividend stock is the perfect choice if you're looking for safe income and a quick rebound in this…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Stocks for Beginners

2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks offer immense growth in the next decade, and in fact have already doubled in the last…

Read more »

Community homes
Dividend Stocks

Need Cash Now? 1 Passive Income Stream and 1 Dividend Stock for $947/Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Get off your phone and start making money, all while still watching your favourite trash TV! Then invest for even…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks You’ll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks made huge moves on the TSX today, and for good reason. Yet all are still a buy…

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Stocks for Beginners

3 Tips to Help Investors in a Falling Market

| Kay Ng

Are you uncomfortable with falling stock prices? Here are some tips that may help you feel better and make more…

Read more »