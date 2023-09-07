Home » Investing » Is it Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

Is it Time to Buy the TSX’s 3 Worst-Performing Stocks This Year?

In any given market, there are the top and worst performers, though the latter shouldn’t be completely neglected.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

Some of the worst-performing stocks in any given market can be the most compelling additions to your portfolio if you can buy them at the right time — i.e., when they are ready for a long-term and powerful recovery.

This may seem similar to buying stable growth stocks after a market crash that temporarily devalues them. Still, it’s a relatively riskier approach, though the reward can be proportionate (or even better) than the risk you are taking.  

A tech stock

Telus International (TSX:TIXT) is one of the ways the Canadian telecom giant has diversified its operational mix. Telus International is an IT service company specializing in Customer Experience (CX) solutions. The company has already grown its client portfolio to over 50 companies hailing from various geographies and industries.

The year 2023 hasn’t been good for the company despite being good for the tech sector as a whole. The stock was already on a downward path since the beginning of the year, but the situation was aggravated when the company re-evaluated and shared the annual outlook for its revenue. This pushed the overall slump for the year (to date) to over 55%.

There may be a better time to buy it, even for its recovery potential. A much better time to buy may be the next earnings report. If the company overshoots its outlook estimate, it may trigger its recovery journey.

A marijuana stock

Apart from 2018, 2019, and, to an extent, 2021, it has become difficult to find a “good” year for the cannabis stocks in Canada, and 2023 is no exception.

The performance of former giants like Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) is a good example, as it has joined the ranks of the worst-performing stocks this year. Despite a small bullish phase at the beginning of the year, the stock has lost about 70% of its valuation in 2023 and is currently trading below $1.

However, the probability of another recovery is growing. Marijuana restrictions may be easing up in the US, and the optimism surrounding a massive new marketing opening up across the border is already having a positive impact on the cannabis stocks in Canada.

Canopy Growth has surged over 70% in just one week, and if this momentum continues, it may lead the stock to new heights. Ironically, it would only need to reach its 2023 peak to more than triple your capital if you buy now.

An organic food company

Brampton-based SunOpta (TSX:SOY) is all about sourcing fruits and vegetables from farms and farmers that follow organic farming practices. The company then uses these fruits and vegetables to develop a range of food and beverages. This includes toppings, frozen smoothie bases, etc.

SunOpta was going down on the slope that started in the last quarter of 2022, and its second-quarter results worsened the situation. The revenues of the company and, consequently, operating income slumped quite a bit from the first quarter to the second.

However, the company recently got a strong vote of confidence. Credit Suisse, a major European bank, significantly introduced its position in SunOpta on the optimism around organic food demand. It may restore some confidence regarding the stock and you should consider buying when this confidence starts reflecting in the stock’s performance.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if SunOpta made the list!

Foolish takeaway

The three companies are among the worst performers on the TSX this year (so far). Not all of them are worth buying right now, but they are all worth looking into and tracking because the recovery opportunities might be just around the corner.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

Don’t Miss These Top Dividend Stock Opportunities Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

High-yield dividend stocks usually have a little more risk attached to them, but some, like Enbridge stock, have a strong…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Stocks for Beginners

TD Stock: What Investors Should Take Away From Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock (TSX:TD) has a long history of growth and stability, yet concerns were raised after its most recent earnings…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’ll Be Buying Hand Over Fist in September 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

These two Canadian dividend stocks trade at a compelling discount to consensus price target estimates in September 2023.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pullback

| Adam Othman

There are several stable stocks that may remain afloat when the market is pulling back into a correction, though identifying…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How To Make $130 Per Month Tax-Free

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Investors can earn around $130/month of passive income by investing $18,500 in the following three high-yielding dividend stocks.

Read more »

falling red arrow and lifting
Investing

3 Oversold Stocks to Buy Before They Bounce Back

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Wealthsimple Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Wealthsimple investors can consider holding a mix of TSX growth and dividend stocks in their portfolio right now.

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Investing

Set and Forget: 2 Tremendous Stocks to Stash in a TFSA for 15 Years

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Today, I want to target two tremendous stocks that you can set and forget for the next 15 years.

Read more »