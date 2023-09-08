Home » Investing » 1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn

1 Growth Stock to Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn

Investors seeking out a long-term investment they can hold even during a market downturn should consider this long-term gem.

Latest posts by Demetris Afxentiou (see all)
Published
| More on:
Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard

Image source: Getty Images.

Finding the perfect mix of stocks to buy for your portfolio can be a daunting task, especially during a market downturn. Fortunately, the market gives us plenty of great opportunities including this one stellar growth stock to buy and hold for decades.

What is that stock to buy and hold in a market downturn?

The stock that investors should consider buying even during a market downturn is Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD).

For those who are unfamiliar with the stock, Couche-Tard is one of the largest convenience store and gas station operators on the planet. The company boasts a massive network of over 14,000 locations in over two dozen countries.

And despite that massive footprint, Couche-Tard continues to take an aggressive stance on growth. Specifically, the company has branched out into other areas that are complementary to its core business such as car wash sites.

Couche-Tard is also in the process of building out a 200-site EV network in North America following a similar rollout in Europe. This is a unique development for the company for a few key reasons.

First, Couche-Tard is ahead of the curve compared to many of its peers who are still churning out conventional gas stations. Not only does this put the company in an advantageous position, but it also introduces an additional growth opportunity.

That growth opportunity comes in the form of a destination. Gas stations are not historically viewed as destinations but rather as an interim stop on the way to a destination. Given the longer time required to charge an EV, Couche-Tard has the opportunity to sell customers other products.

Finally, there’s the defensive appeal of Couche-Tard. Gas stations and convenience stores are incredibly defensive businesses. Even during the pandemic, they remained open while other businesses remained closed. Whether it’s gassing up or grabbing some milk and eggs on the way home, Couche-Tard’s retail stores provide a source of revenue for a company that is largely immune to market factors.

Should you buy Couche Tard right now?

As defensive as Couche-Tard is, the company is not entirely immune from the market. In the most recent quarter, Couche-Tard reported a drop in revenue and profits over the same period last year. Lower gas prices were primarily attributed to the drop, which saw revenues of US$15.6 billion come in 16% lower.

Net earnings also witnessed a drop of 4%, coming in at US$834.1 million for the quarter.

Despite that dip, Couche-Tard remains a stellar long-term growth pick. The company is also one of a handful of stocks that is up a whopping 19% year to date. Over a longer two-year period those gains extend to an incredible 42%.

That’s not all. If we look even further back over a more extended, five-year period, Couche-Tard shows an incredible 114% gain. In short, Couche-Tard is one of the best-performing stocks on the market, handily outperforming the market several times over. Keep in mind that the time period covers both the pandemic and subsequent market downturn.

For long-term investors looking for a buy-and-forget growth stock to add to their portfolio, it’s hard if not impossible to ignore what Couche-Tard can offer.

In my opinion, Couche-Tard is an outstanding stock that should be a core holding in every well-diversified portfolio, even in a market downturn.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit Real Estate Investment Trust REIT on double exsposure business background.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive Income Portfolio With Just $9,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks can create about $1,000 in annual passive income immediately, and more over time!

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Stocks for Beginners

TD Stock: What Investors Should Take Away From Earnings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TD stock (TSX:TD) has a long history of growth and stability, yet concerns were raised after its most recent earnings…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks Over 4% for Immediate Monthly Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks pay out monthly, but there are so many more reasons to pick them up for long-term returns…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy for Dividends: Loblaw or Metro Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Loblaw stock (TSX:L) and Metro stock (TSX:MRU) may both be grocery stocks, but which is better when it comes to…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Is TFI Stock a Buy in September 2023?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFII (TSX:TFII) stock has surged to all-time highs, but does that make it still a buy this September? Or have…

Read more »

Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset
Dividend Stocks

Start Making Passive Income Right Now With This 7.6% Dividend Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Now is the perfect time to pick up this top dividend stock for its ultra-high yield, before shares make a…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Bombardier Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Jitendra Parashar

Bombardier’s strong financial growth trends and improving fundamentals make its stock look really attractive to buy in September 2023.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks I Bought This Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks provide the opportunity for more growth, which is why now is the perfect time to buy.

Read more »