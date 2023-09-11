Home » Investing » Energy Stocks » Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its Big Dividend?

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy for its Big Dividend?

Enbridge stock could be a good buy now for income-focused investors thanks to its large dividend of close to 7.8% that can continue to grow.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and gas pipeline

Image source: Getty Images

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock offers a big dividend. However, at $45 and change per share, the stock trades at similar levels in terms of stock price as in 2013, as growth has tapered off. For a decade from 2009, Enbridge stock was growing its dividend at a double-digit rate every year. However, it’s also true that its payout ratio has been expanding. Currently, the dividend stock targets a payout ratio that’s 60-70% of its distributable cash flow (DCF).

Although the stock price is about the same as 10 years ago, the stock has gone up and down several times in between. A high that it could revisit again is the $56-57 range. In other words, it could be a plausible strategy to buy low and sell high, while getting outsized dividend income from the stock.

What’s weighing on the stock?

Higher interest rates and slower growth have pressured the stock since 2022. The latest dip of close to 7% last week was due to an equity offering. Specifically, Enbridge sold $4.6 billion worth of common stock from its inventory of treasury shares in a bought deal offering. The group of underwriters, including the Big Six Canadian banks, sold the shares to the market for $44.70 a share. This sudden surge of shares sold at a lower price to the prior day’s market price of about $48.25 was what caused the selloff.

Acquiring gas utility assets

The equity offering was for Enbridge to raise cash to help it finance the acquisition of three natural gas distribution utilities from Dominion Energy for about $19 billion (i.e., US$14 billion) at a reasonable multiple of about 16.5 times this year’s earnings.

The gas utilities serve approximately three million homes and businesses in Ohio, North Carolina, Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho and collectively consist of about 125,528 km of natural gas distribution, transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines. This greatly expands Enbridge’s gas portfolio, adding to its existing gas utility operations that serve about 15 million people in Ontario and Quebec.

Enbridge’s press release of the strategic acquisition highlighted that the “compounded annual growth rate of approximately 8% on the consolidated rate base is expected to deliver long-term value for Enbridge shareholders.” Additionally, it is “expected to be accretive to DCF per share and adjusted earnings per share in the first full year of ownership, increasing over time driven by the addition of approximately $1.7 billion of annual, low-risk, quick-cycle rate base investments to Enbridge’s secured growth backlog.”

The acquisition is viewed as a defensive move that would result in Enbridge’s earnings mix of about 50% in natural gas and renewables and 50% in liquids pipelines upon the expected closing of the transaction in 2024. It would also help Enbridge maintain its near-term and medium-term outlook as well as strengthen its long-term dividend-growth profile.

Dividend

Enbridge has paid dividends for about 70 years and increased its dividend for about 27 consecutive years. Through 2025, it expects to grow its DCF per share by about 3% per year, which should lead to similar dividend growth. Post 2025, it anticipates the DCF-per-share growth rate to bump up to approximately 5%, which could also boost the dividend growth.

Investor takeaway

At $45.77 per share, the blue-chip stock offers a high dividend yield of close to 7.8%. Its payout ratio in the first half of the year was sustainable at approximately 63% of the distributable cash flow. Analysts believe it trades at a good valuation, with the consensus 12-month price target suggesting a discount of 18%. With no valuation expansion, investors can approximate total returns of about 10.8% on a 7.8% dividend and 3% growth rate. So, it could be a good buy at current levels, especially as a partial position, for income-focused investors.

Price appreciation from valuation expansion could also be in the cards, but more patience may be needed. Typically, during recessions, the central banks would reduce the benchmark interest rates that should help lift the stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Stock Still Cheap?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is moving higher. Is it time to buy?

Read more »

consider the options
Energy Stocks

EV Stocks vs. Battery Metal: Which Green Investment Should You Choose?

| Adam Othman

Look closely at these two TSX stocks if you’re looking for assets that give you exposure to investing in a…

Read more »

Oil pipes in an oil field
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge might be oversold. Should you buy now or wait?

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Energy Stocks

3 Reasons I’m Buying Hydro One Stock Today

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H) stock looks like a great buy today for its value, dividend history, and defensive potential in…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 7

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s comments about the economy and inflation will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

green energy
Energy Stocks

Is Canadian Solar Stock a Buy in September 2023?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian Solar is an undervalued clean energy stock trading at a massive discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

High-Yield Investors: Should You Buy TC Energy Stock Now?

| Andrew Walker

Is TRP stock now good to buy for a TFSA or a RRSP?

Read more »

Nickel ore is mined from the ground.
Energy Stocks

Buy 130 Shares of This Dirt-Cheap Uranium Stock for $16,719 in Potential Returns

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) is perhaps the best opportunity for investors to create long-term returns, with a CAGR at 29%!

Read more »