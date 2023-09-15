Home » Investing » CPP Benefits: Should You Take Them Before Enhancement?

CPP Benefits: Should You Take Them Before Enhancement?

If you invest in dividend growth stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR), you may be able to wait longer before taking CPP.

Latest posts by Andrew Button (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement plan

Image source: Getty Images

To take CPP benefits, or not to take CPP benefits.

For Canadians on their 60th birthday, this is the question.

When you turn 60 years old, you become eligible to withdraw the Canada Pension Plan benefits you’ve accumulated over the course of your career. This is true whether you’ve retired or not. At first, it might seem tempting to withdraw your CPP right away. After all, who doesn’t like “free” money?

However, there are actually some good reasons to consider delaying taking CPP. First of all, the longer you wait to take benefits, the more of them you will receive per year. Second, CPP enhancement is currently underway and will further increase benefits paid to those who wait until the program is finished before taking benefits. In this article, I will explore CPP enhancement so you can determine whether it makes sense for you to wait until enhancement is over before you take your pension benefits.

What is enhancement?

CPP enhancement is a program that aims to make CPP payouts of up to one-quarter to one-third of a Canadian worker’s income. This is a major increase in projected benefits, and it will be achieved by two main measures:

  1. A progressive increase in CPP contributions over five years. CPP contributions were 5.1% of pensionable earnings in 2019, by the end of this year they will reach 5.9%.
  2. An increase in the maximum pensionable earnings. The maximum pensionable earnings threshold currently sits at $66,600. CPP enhancement will take it to $81,000.

These two measures combined will make the pool of CPP investments larger, and hopefully facilitate the planned increase in benefits.

One reason to take CPP benefits now

Despite the fact that CPP enhancement will increase CPP benefits, there is one good reason to take them today:

Cash flow needs.

If you’re already retired, you need all the cash you can get. If your investments and perhaps part-time work aren’t covering your expenses, you’re going to need that CPP now. Either that or you’ll have to return to work full time.

One reason to delay taking them

One reason why you should delay taking CPP – apart from the aforementioned increase in benefits – is because you may still be able to work for a while. If so, you may not need the benefits, making the delay in taking them a logical choice. If you continue working, you can invest some of your money in the stock market, providing dividends that can supplement your income while you’re still delaying your CPP cheques.

Consider Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) for example. The railway is one of the most reliable companies in Canada. CN has only one major competitor in Canada, giving it a strong competitive position. It has a very high net profit margin, about 29%. Finally, CNR has delivered steady dividend growth over the years. Over the last five years, CNR’s dividend has increased by about 11.9% per year. Over the last 10, it has grown by 14.1% per year! Truly, this is incredible dividend growth. And since CNR only has one competitor in a very lucrative industry, it will likely be able to keep up the growth going forward.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TELECOM TOWERS
Dividend Stocks

With Telecom Stocks Raising Dividends, Is Telus a Buy Today?

| Andrew Button

Telus (TSX:T) stock recently raised its dividend. Is it a buy today?

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Start a Growing Passive-Income Steam

| Sneha Nahata

Start a growing passive-income stream with stocks like Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Dividend Stocks

3 Low-Volatility Stocks for Smoother Sailing

| Adam Othman

Low-volatility stocks are not just for conservative investors who prefer to play it safe. They can be compelling picks, even…

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

Create Easy Passive Income With Zero Dollars in Start-Up Costs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Creating passive income for zero costs can be easy enough, but investing it can create an enormous amount of cash…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield infrastructure stock is a no-brainer buy in 2023 for its resilient business model and long growth runway.

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Utility Stocks: Is Fortis or Emera a Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and Emera are off their 2023 highs. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Safe and Rewarding Picks for 2023

| Adam Othman

Safe stocks that offer decent returns can serve as the core holdings of your TFSA portfolio and help you steadily…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks for Decades of Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks have a seriously long history of dividend growth, making them stellar long-term options.

Read more »