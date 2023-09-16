Home » Investing » Here’s My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

Here’s My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

This growth stock has generated stellar returns in the past decade and has the catalysts to to outperform the TSX in the coming years.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

After underperforming the broader markets in 2022, most Canadian growth stocks witnessed a solid recovery year to date. The easing of inflation and expectations of stabilization in interest rates increased investors’ risk appetite and led to a buying in growth stocks. Despite the recent appreciation in price, shares of a few fundamentally strong Canadian growth stocks are trading at a discounted valuation, offering significant value near the current levels.

So, if you are looking to invest in a high-quality growth stock, here is my top pick to buy right now. 

A top growth stock

While the TSX has several high-quality growth stocks, investors could consider investing in goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock. The company provides lending services to the subprime borrowers. Its stock has recovered from the lows and has gained nearly 15% year to date. Moreover, it has grown at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of over 27% in the past decade, delivering an overall price return of more than 1,034%. 

goeasy’s stellar returns are backed by its ability to generate strong growth, regardless of the market conditions. Investors should note that goeasy’s top and bottom lines have grown at a CAGR of 17.7% and 29.5% in the past decade. The company’s growth has been even better in recent years. For instance, its top revenue has increased at a CAGR of 19.44% in the last five years (as of June 30, 2023). At the same time, its EPS (earnings per share) increased at a CAGR of 31.91%. 

Despite the macro headwinds, goeasy continues to produce record loan originations, led by solid demand, as reflected through the increased volume of credit applications. Further, goeasy continues to experience strong performance across its entire range of products and customer acquisition channels. 

While higher loan originations support its top-line growth, stable credit and payment performance and efficiency improvement drive its bottom line. During the second quarter of 2023, goeasy’s efficiency ratio improved by 300 basis points year over year, reflecting an increase in operating leverage. 

Higher loan originations, solid credit quality, and operating leverage will likely support its top- and bottom-line growth. Meanwhile, investors will also benefit from its reliable dividend payouts. 

goeasy growing dividends insanely fast

Thanks to its growing earnings base, goeasy has rapidly increased its dividends. It has paid an uninterrupted dividend for 19 consecutive years and increased the same for nine years. Notably, goeasy’s dividend has grown from $0.90 a share in 2018 to $3.84 in 2023, reflecting a jump of 327%.

The company’s ability to generate profitable growth positions it well to enhance its shareholders’ returns with higher dividend payments in the coming years. Meanwhile, investors can earn a yield of 3.2% by investing in shares near the current price levels.

Bottom line

goeasy is a top stock for investors seeking growth and income. Besides its solid fundamentals, the stock trades at a discounted valuation, making it a compelling investment near the current levels. Its shares are trading at the next 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of eight, which appears attractive given its solid double-digit earnings growth and a decent dividend yield of 3.2%. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 in Monthly Retirement

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

Canadians who are hungry for income in retirement should look to stocks like Chartwell Retirement Residences REIT (TSX:CSH.UN) in their…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: Is BCE Stock or Bank of Montreal a Better Buy?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and BMO are off their 12-month highs. Is one stock now oversold?

Read more »

Senior couple at the lake having a picnic
Dividend Stocks

Want to Retire Rich? 3 Must-Have Stocks to Buy Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three dividend payers are must-have stocks right now if you want to retire rich or enjoy a comfortable life in…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Investing

Sitting on Cash? These 3 TSX Stocks Are Great Buys

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given the favourable environment and solid underlying businesses, I am bullish on these three TSX stocks.

Read more »

data analyze research
Energy Stocks

2 TSX Undervalued Gems to Buy in September 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Value stocks such as Magna also offer shareholders a tasty dividend yield, making them attractive to income-seeking investors.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Royalty Stocks With Dividend Yields of 6.3% or More

| Daniel Da Costa

These three top Canadian royalty stocks all offer attractive yields as well as impressive long-term growth potential.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Stocks for Beginners

3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now Under $10 Each!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks all provide significant sources of returns and trade below $10 per share as of writing!

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Manulife Stock for its 5.7% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Manulife is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a tasty yield of 5.7%. Is MFC stock a good buy…

Read more »