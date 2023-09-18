Home » Investing » Buy 282 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,000/Year in Passive Income

Buy 282 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,000/Year in Passive Income

This super dividend stock can help you earn worry-free passive income.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills

Image source: Getty Images

Investors who seek immediate passive income could consider investing in fundamentally strong dividend-paying stocks. Even though the stock market remains volatile, these fundamentally strong stocks maintain their dividend payments and consistently increase the same at regular intervals, making them a dependable source to earn steady income in all market conditions.

Thankfully, the TSX has several such companies that have been paying and growing their dividends for years, making them reliable passive-income stocks. These companies have diversified revenue streams, resilient business model, and a growing earnings and cash flow stream to support their payouts, regardless of where the market moves. 

With this background, let’s delve into a top passive-income stock that offers an attractive yield of 7.5% (based on its closing price of $47.6 on September 15). By buying 282 shares of this super dividend stock, one can earn $1,000/year in passive income. 

The super dividend stock

While the Canadian stock market has several high-quality dividend stocks, one could consider buying the shares of energy infrastructure company Enbridge (TSX:ENB). The company is engaged in the transportation of oil and natural gas. Investors should note that Enbridge moves around 30% of the crude produced in North America. In addition, the company transports about 20% of the natural gas consumed in the United States. It also operates a large natural gas utility business and has interests in renewable energy facilities.

Given the company’s vital role in the energy value chain, it benefits from steady demand, and its assets witness a high utilization. This enables Enbridge to generate solid DCF (distributable cash flows), which supports its dividend payments. Also, the company’s long-term contracts, low-risk commercial arrangements, regulated cost-of-service tolling frameworks, and power-purchase agreements add stability to its cash flows and payouts.

Thanks to its resilient business model, Enbridge has been paying a dividend for 68 years. Furthermore, this large-cap company has uninterruptedly increased its dividend for 28 years at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10%. It’s worth highlighting that Enbridge even paid and raised the dividend during the pandemic when most energy companies stopped or reduced their payouts. This indicates the resiliency of its payouts and makes it a super dividend stock to earn dependable passive income.  

Earn $1,000/year with Enbridge stock

Enbridge’s ability to regularly pay and increase its dividend makes it a solid stock to earn reliable passive income. Looking ahead, the company’s two-pronged growth strategy of investing in conventional assets and expanding the lower-carbon platforms (renewables) bode well for growth and position Enbridge well to capitalize on long-term energy demand.  

Also, Enbridge’s low-capital and utility-like growth projects, inflation-protected earnings, and accretive acquisitions will likely support its earnings and future dividend payments. The table below shows that by buying 282 shares of Enbridge, one can earn a passive income of over $250 per quarter or $1,000/year. 

CompanyRecent PriceNumber of SharesDividendTotal PayoutFrequency
Enbridge$47.60282$0.887$250.13Quarterly
Price as of 09/15/2023

While Enbridge is a solid passive-income stock, investors must diversify their investments to reduce risk and earn worry-free dividend income.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Canadian Utility Stocks for October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Utility stocks have long been safe havens in market turmoil. These two could be the best, with long-term growth and…

Read more »

Index funds
Dividend Stocks

Thomson Reuters Stock – Is it Worth the Steep Price?

| Andrew Button

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) is one of Canada's greatest companies, but its stock is very expensive.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy for High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks pay growing dividends with high yields.

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

| Andrew Walker

These Canadian dividend stocks now look oversold and offer high yields.

Read more »

sad concerned deep in thought
Dividend Stocks

Today’s Students Have it Harder Than Their Parents: Here’s How to Get Ahead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Students are facing more financial challenges but could be better prepared. One survey found out exactly what's going on.

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Dividend Stocks

Beginners: 3 TSX Stocks I’d Buy Right Away!

| Adam Othman

Beginner investors looking for long-term buy-and-hold assets, look closely at these three TSX stocks I’d buy hand over fist.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 6.4% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Andrew Button

First National Financial (TSX:FN) is a high-yield dividend stock that pays monthly.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Got $2,500? 2 Top Stocks That You Can Buy and Hold for a Lifetime

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Through thick and thin, these are two TSX stocks you can count on over the long term.

Read more »