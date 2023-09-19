Home » Investing » 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

These two growth stocks trade ultra-cheap and have major growth potential, making them two of the best stocks you can buy today.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:
value for money

Image source: Getty Images

As the economy continues to face significant headwinds and policymakers continue to try and cool inflation without causing a significant recession, many high-quality stocks have become ultra-cheap. And while stocks across the board have fallen in value over the last year and a half, the best stocks you can buy today are high-potential growth stocks that are trading well off their highs.

With interest rates increasing significantly and many expecting a recession to materialize, many growth stocks have been some of the hardest-hit investments, especially smaller growth stocks that still have years or even decades of growth potential ahead of them.

So if you’re looking for stocks that you can buy at a massive bargain today, here are two impressive businesses that you can buy now and potentially hold forever.

One of the best stocks to buy at a significant bargain today

Many tech stocks have become cheap in this environment, but considering WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) serves the highly defensive healthcare sector, and is still ultra-cheap, it’s one of the best stocks you can buy today.

WELL was an ultra-popular stock during the initial stages of the pandemic. At the time, it was seeing significant interest from investors as a healthcare tech stock because of the nature of the pandemic and all the shutdowns.

At the same time, though, WELL was also growing its revenue rapidly. And while that revenue growth has slowed down, its pace is still impressive and now leading to a rapid increase in profitability.

From 2019 up until the end of 2022, WELL’s revenue increased from just $32 million to more than $569 million. And now, with its revenue expected to jump another 32% this year, analysts estimate that WELL’s normalized earnings per share (EPS) will grow by 12.5% this year and another 28.5% next year.

Therefore, with the stock still trading around $4.30 a share, it’s a major bargain. Not only does it trade at just 1.3 times its expected sales over the next twelve months, below its three-year average of 4.3 times, but it also trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 13.4 times, which is ultra-cheap for a high-potential small-cap growth stock with a market cap of just $1 billion.

So while WELL trades at such a significant bargain, it’s certainly one of the best Canadian stocks you can buy today.

A top retailer with years of growth potential

In addition to WELL, Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) is another high-quality stock to buy today that not only offers years of significant growth potential but also trades at a massive bargain.

The main difference between the two is that Aritzia is not nearly as defensive, especially considering it sells discretionary goods as a women’s fashion retailer.

With that being said, though, while it has seen some impact on business as a result of the economic environment, these impacts should only be temporary.

Furthermore, although its profitability is being impacted at the moment, it continues to remain profitable, showing investors what a high-quality and reliable stock it is.

In fact, for its fiscal 2024, which ends at the end of February 2024, analysts estimate that its normalized EPS will fall by 50%, even though Aritzia is still expected to grow sales in fiscal 2024 by 4%.

By 2025, though, analysts estimate that its normalized EPS can fully recover and grow by 100% back to $1.86, what Aritzia earned in fiscal 2023.

Therefore, while Aritzia is only being temporarily impacted, investors have a major opportunity to buy the stock at a huge bargain.

Today it trades at just 21.1 times its forward earnings, below its three-year average of 29.6 times. Furthermore, it trades at just 12.2 times its expected earnings in fiscal 2025, when analysts anticipate its operations will have recovered.

So while you can buy this impressive growth stock at such a massive discount, it’s certainly one of the best Canadian stocks to buy today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Aritzia and Well Health Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Growing plant shoots on coins
Investing

How to Earn Big TFSA Income That the Canada Revenue Agency Can’t Tax

| Daniel Da Costa

Here are the best stocks to buy for your TFSA in order to maximize your investment income without paying a…

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock for its 7.5% Yield Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is starting to look oversold. Is it time to buy or is more downside on the way?

Read more »

Canadian energy stocks are rising with oil prices
Energy Stocks

Is Baytex Energy Stock a Buy as Oil Prices Approach $100?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Baytex Energy is a fast-growing energy company as oil prices continue to rise and its latest acquisition closes.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Bank Stocks

Feeling the Pinch in High Mortgage Payments? 2 Easy Ways to Make More Money

| Kay Ng

Short-term cash needs should stay in safe fixed-income investments. You can aim to make more money by investing long-term capital…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Stocks for Beginners

Is Maple Leaf Foods Stock a Buy in September 2023?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why MFI stock looks attractive to buy now for the long term, despite ongoing challenges.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Room Contribution

| Kay Ng

These undervalued dividend stocks could deliver strong returns over the next few years for outsized wealth creation in your TFSA.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a selection of great stocks you can confidently add to your portfolio? Here's a trio of stocks that…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

These three TSX dividend stocks look oversold and offer high-yielding dividends that are too attractive to ignore.

Read more »