Home » Investing » Better Dividend Buy: Telus Stock or BCE?

Better Dividend Buy: Telus Stock or BCE?

Telus and BCE look cheap and offer high yields. Is one stock now oversold?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
investment research

Image source: Getty Images

Telus (TSX:T) and BCE (TSX:BCE) are trading significantly below their 12-month highs. Contrarian investors who missed the rally off the market crash in 2020 are wondering if Telus stock or BCE stock is now oversold and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio focused on dividends.

Impact of rate hikes

Rising interest rates are responsible for much of the pullback in the share prices of both Telus and BCE. The companies use debt as part of their funding strategies to pay for capital programs. Higher borrowing costs can reduce profits and cut into cash flow available for distributions.

On the investor side, people normally own Telus and BCE for their reliable and generous dividends. The surge in rates paid on Guaranteed Investment Certificates, however, might have led to a shift in funds from the stocks, which come with risk, to the safer alternatives.

Rate hikes are not the only story. Telus and BCE also have some company-specific issues that have also kept investors on the sidelines.

Telus

Telus trades near $23 per share at the time of writing. The stock was above $34 at the high point in 2022.

The company avoided investing billions on media assets over the past decade and has instead focused on building subsidiary businesses that focus on technology. Telus International (TSX:TIXT), which Telus spun off through an initial public offering in 2021, provides IT and multi-lingual call centre services to global clients. The subsidiary is having a rough year, and the disappointing revenue numbers at TIXT forced Telus to reduce its 2023 guidance and cut staff by 6,000.

Overall, however, Telus still expects consolidated revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to grow this year.

Telus is expanding its Telus Health business, including the $2.3 billion takeover of LifeWorks last year. The addition of LifeWorks makes Telus Health a global provider of digital services to businesses with employee benefit programs.

Telus Agriculture and Consumer Goods uses digital solutions to help make the entire food supply chain more efficient from producers all the way to store shelves.

These two subsidiaries have the potential to drive solid long-term revenue growth.

Telus has historically raised its dividend by 7-10% per year. Near-term increases might be lower given the current headwinds, but payout growth should continue. The board has increased the dividend annually for more than 20 years. At the current share price, investors can get a 6.3% dividend yield.

BCE

BCE trades for close to $54.50 at the time of writing. The stock was above $65 in May and topped $73 at the peak last year. The extended slide in recent months could be due to weakness in the media group, along with the impact of rate hikes. BCE owns a television network, specialty channels, radio stations, interests in sports teams, and related digital platforms.

Advertisers are cutting marketing budgets and shifting spending to social media. This is putting a pinch on revenues in BCE’s media group and has led to staff cuts this year in the division.

That being said, BCE still expects total revenue and free cash flow to rise in 2023 compared to 2022, supported by the mobile and internet businesses.

BCE has increased its dividend by at least 5% in each of the past 15 years. Investors can currently get a 7% dividend yield from the stock.

Is one a better pick?

BCE offers the higher yield right now, but Telus typically increases the dividend by a higher percentage each year. Both stocks look oversold today and should start to recover as soon as interest rates begin to decline. At their current prices, I would probably split a new investment between the two stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends TELUS and Telus International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus and BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock for its 7.5% Yield Today?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge is starting to look oversold. Is it time to buy or is more downside on the way?

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Your $6,500 Room Contribution

| Kay Ng

These undervalued dividend stocks could deliver strong returns over the next few years for outsized wealth creation in your TFSA.

Read more »

analyze data
Stocks for Beginners

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a selection of great stocks you can confidently add to your portfolio? Here's a trio of stocks that…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

| Adam Othman

These three TSX dividend stocks look oversold and offer high-yielding dividends that are too attractive to ignore.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Robin Brown

If you want to earn elevated, tax-free income, these three TSX energy stocks could be a good bet for your…

Read more »

worry concern
Dividend Stocks

Is Now Actually the Right Time to Buy Brookfield Stock?

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock appears cheap, but will rising interest rates spoil the thesis?

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Investors: Should You Buy CNR Stock or Fortis?

| Andrew Walker

Fortis and CNR have generated great returns for long-term investors. Is one stock a better buy?

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Paying it Forward: 3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

| Andrew Button

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) stock could create lasting generational wealth if everything goes right.

Read more »