Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

Given their solid underlying businesses and high dividend yields, these two dividend stocks are an excellent buy for retirees.

Latest posts by Rajiv Nanjapla (see all)
Published
| More on:
Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog

Image source: Getty Images

After retirement, there will be no regular source of income. So, retirees should plan to earn a stable passive income to maintain the lifestyle they enjoyed before retirement. One of the easiest and most convenient ways to generate stable cash flows is by investing in high-yielding dividend stocks. The following two companies have raised their dividends consistently and pay dividends at healthier yields, thus making them attractive buys for retirees.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a midstream energy company that has raised its dividends at an annualized rate of around 7% since 2000. The company generates approximately 95% of its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) from regulated assets and long-term contracts, thus producing predictable cash flows and facilitating consistent dividend growth. Meanwhile, it pays a quarterly dividend of $0.93/share, with its forward yield at 7.58%.

However, the midstream energy company has been under pressure over the last 12 months, losing about 10% of its stock value. Investors are worried about the losses caused by an oil spillage at its Keystone pipeline facility and rising interest rates, leading to a selloff in the stock. The selloff has dragged its valuation down to attractive levels, with its NTM (next 12-month) price-to-earnings multiple standing at 12.6.

Meanwhile, TC Energy is considering selling a 40% stake in the Columbia Gulf and Columbia Gas systems for $5.4 billion, which could help lower its debt levels. It is also working on spinning off its liquids pipeline business, which the company expects to complete in the second half of 2024. Further, the company continues its development initiatives and expects to put around $6 billion of projects into service this year.

With its growth initiatives, the company’s management hopes to grow its average funds from operations (AFFO) at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7% through 2026. So, the company’s management is confident of raising its dividends at an annualized rate of 3-5% in the coming years. Considering all these factors, I believe TC Energy would be an excellent buy for retirees.

Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSX:PZA) would be another dividend stock that looks attractive for retirees due to its stable cash flows, irrespective of the market conditions. The company has adopted a highly franchised business model, collecting royalty from its franchisees based on their sales. So, rising commodity prices and wage inflations will not hurt its royalty income, thus delivering stable cash flows.

Meanwhile, the company has been delivering double-digit same-store sales growth in the first six months of this year, thanks to its menu innovations, strong value messaging, and promotional activities. The company has added 16 net restaurants over the previous four quarters, boosting its financials. Further, the company has planned to increase its restaurant count by 3-4% this year while continuing the renovation of its old restaurants. So, I expect the uptrend in its financials to continue.

Supported by its sold financials, Pizza Pizza Royalty has raised its monthly dividends seven times since April 2020. With a monthly dividend of $0.075/share, its forward yield stands at a juicy 6.47%. It trades 0.7 times analysts’ projected sales for the next four quarters, making it an attractive buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

2023 TFSA Contribution Time: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy With $6,500

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in using some of your 2023 TFSA contribution room? Here are two dividend stocks to buy with…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

| Daniel Da Costa

While many stocks continue to trade cheaply, here are two of the best in Canada to buy today and hold…

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today to Help You Retire Early

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying these two reliable TSX dividend stocks today can help you retire early if you hold them for the long…

Read more »

Doctor talking to a patient in the corridor of a hospital.
Dividend Stocks

Is Northwest Healthcare Stock Oversold?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Northwest Healthcare stock has plummeted 41% so far this year on concerns over its financial health as interest rates shot…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,800 Per Year in a Self-Directed TFSA

| Andrew Walker

This TFSA investing strategy can reduce risk and still generate attractive tax-free passive income.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks Now on Sale

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Earn $100 a Month in Dividends?

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX dividend stocks such as goeasy can help you create a stable stream of recurring income for life in your…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees Seeking Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top stocks for passive income now trade at discounted prices.

Read more »