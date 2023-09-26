Home » Investing » Up 93.6% This Year, Is SNC-Lavalin Stock Still a Buy?

Up 93.6% This Year, Is SNC-Lavalin Stock Still a Buy?

SNC-Lavalin’s stock price has soared in 2023. Could it have more room to grow past historical growth stretches?

Image source: Getty Images

The SNC-Lavalin Group (TSX:ATRL) is rebranding to AtkinsRéalis. The company has changed its name – even as the reputational risk once associated with its old brand seemed to have cleared. Although the legal name change requires a shareholder vote at an annual meeting in 2024, SNC stock’s new ticker symbol “ATRL” became functional on September 18, 2023. The new identity crowns a spectacular nine months of strong investor returns. SNC stock has almost doubled with a 93.6% price surge so far this year –trouncing most Canadian growth stocks.

The $8.2 billion engineering consulting services firm has carved out a new path to revenue and earnings growth that has seen its stock price print new 52-week highs recently. Given the fine run, the big question for investors today is whether SNC-Lavalin, or AtkinsRéalis, stock remains a good buy at current levels.

Why has SNC-Lavalin stock risen so far in 2023?

Rising profits, new project wins, and backlog growth to a record $12.4 billion have propelled SNC-Lavalin stock to dizzying heights so far this year. The company’s recent stellar performance printed a compelling investment case for new shareholders and existing stockholders alike. Companies basically become more valuable when they make more profit.

SNC-Lavalin’s income statement posted triple-digit earnings growth during the first half of 2023. Revenue increased by 10.5% year over year to $4.2 billion and net income surged by 263% year over year from $25.4 million to $92 million.

The company is more profitable this year than it was in 2022 as it restructures its business and wins new contracts. That said, a massive jump in SNC’s earnings is partially linked to a $27.4 million legal settlement in 2022, which isn’t recurring.

Although this isn’t an alarming issue to note yet, SNC-Lavalin has seen a strong 93% increase in revenue from equity-accounted investments to $29.2 million from $15.1 million. One key issue to note with equity-accounted “revenue” is that: it’s not essentially revenue but a profit share from projects in which the company has influence. No operating expenses are recognized against equity-accounted “revenue.” SNC-Lavalin’s gross, operating, and net income margins may expand further as it grows its equity-accounted investments book.

Should you buy SNC stock after the 2023 rally?

New investors with a long-term view may buy SNC stock with a view to profit as the company turns its record $12.4 billion (and growing) backlog into revenue, expands earnings margins, and does away with a “scandalous” past.

Demand for SNC-Lavalin’s engineering and project management services remains strong in core markets to support strong organic growth. I’m looking at the 18% growth in revenue from the United Kingdom, a key market that generated 31% of its total revenue during the first six months of this year. The UK is the company’s largest single market, and SNC Lavalin is scoring big there. The company also saw a strong 63% surge in revenue from the Middle East to make up 11% of total revenue during the first half of 2023, up from just 7% of sales last year.

Interestingly, SNC stock is yet to reclaim its prior five-year highs. The company hasn’t diluted its shareholders through new share issuances, and a return to past operating levels may support its attempt at prior highs near $60 a share (a potential 28% gain from current trading levels).

That said, although winners usually keep winning, it’s also generally risky to be a new buyer on a volatile stock that has significantly surged – and may be due for some correction.

Valuation is increasingly a significant concern on SNC stock at current levels. The company’s forward enterprise-value-to-sales (EV/Sales) multiple of 1.2 has grown past five-year averages of 0.9. The multiple is hovering around the general peaks recorded post-2000 (except in 2010), as seen below.

SNC-Lavalin Gr EV/Revenue multiple 1998-Sept 2023

Enterprise value includes debt in valuing the entire business, and SNC-Lavalin is (justifiably) loading up on new debt in 2023. Slow revenue growth may hurt multiples in the near future. The market expects SNC-Lavalin to grow revenue at single-digit rates below 5% in 2024 and 2025.

If I was holding SNC stock, I’d be tempted to be a seller booking profits at current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Brian Paradza has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

