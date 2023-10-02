Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Is it Possible to Make $500/Month From Your TFSA?

Is it Possible to Make $500/Month From Your TFSA?

Wondering if it is possible to earn $500 per month in your TFSA? It is. However, that deal may not be as good as it seems.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

Earning an average of $500 per month of tax-free income in your TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) is possible. However, it may not be wise or realistic.

You need to qualify for the maximum TFSA contribution

Firstly, the current total TFSA contribution limit is $88,000. However, that $88,000 is technically only available to Canadians who were 18 years or older in 2009. That means, at the very least, you need to be 32 years old and have been a Canadian resident/citizen over that period to utilize the full contribution amount.

You need to save $88,000

Secondly, you need to have at least $88,000 available in savings for investing. This is a significant amount. Most Canadians will need to take time to save thoughtfully. Be sure to build an emergency/rainy day fund as well. Investing in stocks is volatile and can be risky, so only invest in your TFSA what you can afford to lose.

You need to earn a substantial yield for big monthly income

Thirdly, if you wanted to earn $500 of average passive income per month (or $6,000 per year), you would need at least a 6.8% average dividend yield on your $88,000 investment. While that yield is possible on the TSX today, it may not make for the best investment portfolio.

Many stocks with yields over 7% tend to have serious business/financial risks. The market is efficient at sniffing out businesses in distress. As the market values more risk, it pushes the stock down, and the dividend rises to compensate for that risk.

Any time you see a dividend yield pushing 8-10%, there is a pretty good chance the dividend will get cut quickly after. Several recent examples include Northwest Healthcare REIT, Algonquin Power, and Corus Entertainment.

Don’t just focus on big dividends; look for business quality first

Rather than just focusing on big dividend yields, focus on the quality and sustainability of a dividend. You can’t claim capital losses in a TFSA, so you want to own a portfolio of stocks that have a foreseeable future of rising in value.

Make sure your TFSA portfolio is well diversified by stock, sector, and industry. Look for top industry players with great records of earnings/cash flow growth. Growing per share earnings/cash flows is a great predictor of dividend growth for the future.

CNQ: A great stock for a TFSA

One dividend stock that could be an excellent fit for a long-term TFSA hold is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ).  

Canadian Natural Resources is Canada’s largest energy producer. Many may look down on it as a cyclical energy stock. Yet this cyclical stock has delivered +20 years of average annual dividend growth over 20%. That is an incredible track record.

This company is a very efficient producer. It can produce oil for less than US$40 per barrel. Any price above that is gravy. Likewise, it has over three decades of energy reserves that it can tap at only a minimal cost.

The company’s balance sheet continues to improve. This means more returns are likely coming back to shareholders. It yields 4.1%, but that could get better if its record of dividend growth and special dividends continues.

The Foolish takeaway

Other stocks that could have a similar track record of exceptional income and capital returns include Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Brookfield Asset Management, Granite REIT, Canadian National Railway, and Fortis. While some of these stocks are depressed, they offer very attractive value today.

You may not earn $500 per month of passive income immediately. However, over time, there is a good possibility that these types of stocks could grow into that level of income. It may take patience, but the long-term results in a TFSA could be far superior to just a stock that pays a big dividend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Natural Resources, Fortis, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, and NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Discounted Stocks Are Ready for a Comeback

| Adam Othman

Partial recoveries are quite common, but true comebacks (full recovery) are relatively rare, which makes identifying them harder than identifying…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $10,000 in October 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Its crucial to diversify your investments and reduce portfolio risk while investing amid a challenging macro economic backdrop.

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for October 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These safe stocks are the best options for investors looking for long-term growth and income!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in October 2023

| Robin Brown

Looking for safe, steady monthly income? These three top Canadian REITs provide growth, value, and income for long-term real estate…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Planning: 3 Stocks to Bridge Your Pension and Expenses Gap

| Adam Othman

If your pension cannot cover your retirement expenses, you should have alternative income streams set up.

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks in October 2023

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued TSX stocks such as Nuvei are trading at a steep discount to consensus price target estimates in October 2023.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

These +4% Dividend Stocks Pay Cash Every Month

| Robin Brown

Want to earn more passive income monthly? These three stocks are great bets for substantial, growing, monthly dividends.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Top TSX Stocks With 7% Yields

| Andrew Walker

Great Canadian dividend stocks are now on sale.

Read more »