Home » Investing » I’d Aim for $1 Million Buying Just These 3 TSX Stocks

I’d Aim for $1 Million Buying Just These 3 TSX Stocks

A careful selection in a basket of quality growth stocks bought at good valuations could help you reach $1 million.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

Rising interest rates since 2022 have hit stocks hard, including many growth stocks. Yet, it’s still a good idea to have a good portion of your portfolio in growth stocks for the potential to create substantial long-term wealth.

Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones (TSX:SJ) manufactures pressure-treated wood products, including utility poles, railway ties, and residential lumber. About 70% of its sales are in the United States. The forest products stock just had a super run, more than doubling from the bottom in mid-2022.

Management has been solid in its capital allocation. The company’s five-year return on invested capital is north of 10%. As well, its five-year return on equity is approximately 14.7%. Its five-year return on assets is also quite good at over 8%.

At $68.74 per share at writing, SJ stock only offers a dividend yield of approximately 1.3%. So, investors should target price appreciation from the name. That said, Stella-Jones is a dividend grower. It has increased its dividend for about 18 consecutive years with a 10-year dividend-growth rate of 12.7%.

With acquisitions, it’s possible for SJ to grow earnings by about 10% per year. At its recent quotation, it is reasonably priced at about 14.7 times adjusted earnings. Analysts think the stock trades at a discount of 10%.

Canadian Pacific

After merging with Kansas City Southern and therefore expanding its footprint into Mexico, Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s (TSX:CP) growth prospects are as bright as ever. In fact, it forecasts to grow its adjusted earnings per share by about 20% annually over the next couple of years.

Its adjusted earnings multiple of about 26 at $99.41 per share doesn’t seem expensive, as it would represent a PEG (price-to-earnings-to-growth) ratio of 1.3. Sure enough, the 12-month analyst consensus price target suggests a discount of close to 16% in the growth stock.

Investors should note, though, that during recessions, railway stocks like Canadian Pacific tend to fall. Economists predict that there’s a higher probability than normal for a recession by 2024 in Canada and the United States. Investors looking for a bigger margin of safety can look to see if they can buy shares at the $75-89 range, which represents another drop of 10-25%.

goeasy

Perhaps the best value of the three stocks is goeasy (TSX:GSY), whose return on assets and return on invested capital shrank to below 5% in 2022 in a rising interest rate environment. Its return on equity of about 16.9% for the year was not bad, although it was meaningfully lower than its five-year return on equity of 26.6%.

Indeed, the leading non-prime Canadian lender is set to experience greater challenges with more federal regulation for the industry, including a cap of 35% on the annual interest rate it can charge. Thankfully, this would have a lesser impact on goeasy, which was already decreasing its interest rates over time to reward consumers who are diligent in improving their credit scores.

A certain percentage of the population will always rely on credit services provided by goeasy. So, the growth stock has a good chance of delivering double-digit growth over the long run. It’s helpful for investors that the dividend stock also offers a dividend yield of about 3.4%. At $113.50 per share at writing, GSY trades at about 8.7 times adjusted earnings. Analysts believe the undervalued stock offers a whopping discount of close to 35%.

Outperformance

GSY Total Return Level Chart

SJ, CP, GSY, and XIU Total Return Level data by YCharts

All three stocks have outperformed the Canadian stock market in the last 10 years. Assuming an investment of the same amount across the three stocks, they have a good chance of delivering total returns of at least 12% per year. According to the Rule of 72, that would imply doubling one’s money in six years.

If you’re starting from scratch and able to invest $10,000 each year for total returns of 12% per year, it’ll take you just less than 23 years to achieve $1,000,000.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in goeasy. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Stella-Jones. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Stocks With 7% Dividend Yields to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend stocks look cheap today.

Read more »

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks for Beginners in October 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of Canadian stocks for beginners to consider buying. Here are two stellar options to buy today.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Dividend Stocks

Get Rich Slowly: 1 Smart Stock to Leave in a TFSA for Years and Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A high-yield Dividend Aristocrat is a smart choice for TFSA investors with long-term financial goals.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $1,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Brookfield Renewable can help you earn tax-free passive income for life.

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

Why This 8% Dividend Stock Tanked Last Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite the recent volatility, I am bullish on this dividend stock due to its solid underlying businesses and healthy growth…

Read more »

analyze data
Investing

Seeking Value in a Declining Market: Canadian Stocks at a Discount

| Sneha Nahata

Canadian stocks like Lightspeed are offering significant value and have solid growth potential.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

4 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Four TSX stocks struggling today and trading at deep discounts are primed for a strong recovery.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Should Enbridge or TC Energy Stock Be on Your Buy List?

| Puja Tayal

Are you building a TFSA passive-income portfolio and have room for only one pipeline stock? Which is a better buy:…

Read more »