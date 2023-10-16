Home » Investing » Can You Make $1,000 Every Month From a TFSA? (Yes, but There’s a Catch.)

Can You Make $1,000 Every Month From a TFSA? (Yes, but There’s a Catch.)

A huge upfront investment in a TFSA isn’t allowed but users can make $1,000 every month over time by maximizing the annual contribution limits.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
TFSA and coins

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best, if not the best, investment vehicle for income-focused investors and wealth-builders. Its most remarkable feature is that all income earned inside the account from income-producing assets like stocks is safe and secure from taxation.

Users can meet short- and long-term financial goals or even aim for a specific amount of tax-free income. For example, making $1,000 monthly from a TFSA is possible, but not instantly. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) sets some boundaries for accountholders, including annual contribution limits.

The catch

Producing $12,000 in annual dividends requires a significant amount of capital. To generate $1,000 every month, you must own $240,000 worth of shares that yield 5%. Assuming the dividend is 4%, the investment amount must be $300,000. 

Unfortunately, you can’t make a substantial upfront investment in a TFSA due to the annual contribution limits. Assuming the annual contribution limit is constant at $6,500, you might have to maximize your annual limits for 36 years to achieve the target. However, don’t lose heart because building wealth is a slow burn and takes time.

There are established dividend payers that pay lucrative dividends or yield more than 5%. TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is ideal in a TFSA and a viable option for TFSA investors. At $47.61 per share (-6.89% year to date), the energy sector constituent pays a 7.8% dividend. The high yield lowers the total investment amount ($153,846) and shortens the period (23.7 years) to realize $1,000 in passive income per month.

Dividend aristocrat

TC Energy has no formal dividend policy, and all dividend declarations and payments are at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors. Fortunately, TC’s Board has always satisfied shareholders. This top-tier energy stock is a dividend aristocrat owing to 23 consecutive years of dividend increases. 

The $47.6 billion energy infrastructure company is a major player in North America’s oil and gas midstream industry. TC Energy has been around for over 70 years and operates vital pipelines, storage facilities, and power-generation plants in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

TC Energy targets annual dividend growth of 3% to 5% and will rely on the complementary infrastructure assets, secured growth projects ($34 billion), and several projects under development to support management’s dividend guidance. The primary goal is to deliver growing returns to investors for decades.

Unlocking more value for investors

TC Energy completed a two-year strategic review and a plan to spin off its Liquids Pipelines business emerged. One company will separate into two independent, investment-grade, publicly listed companies. Besides fully capturing opportunities in the long term, the move should unlock value for investors.

The transaction requires certain approvals and conditions before it becomes final. According to management, TC Energy and the new Liquids Pipelines Company can pursue their growth objectives independently. Moreover, investors should welcome two high-quality energy industry leaders.

Patience and dividend reinvestment

Patience and reinvestment of dividends will reward TFSA investors with healthy long-term returns and $1,000 in monthly tax-free income. A stock with high and sustainable yields like TC Energy can help you make it all possible.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Solar panels and windmills
Energy Stocks

4 Top Energy Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks can be a great long-term investment, but these are the best performers on the TSX today.

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 16

| Jitendra Parashar

The escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are likely to keep commodity prices and the main TSX index volatile…

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Energy Stocks

Energy Vs. Tech Stocks: Where to Invest Today?

| Adam Othman

Considering the current environment, these two TSX stocks are worth taking a closer look at to decide where to invest…

Read more »

Pipeline
Energy Stocks

Enbridge Stock Has a Higher Yield Than its Own Preferred Shares!

| Andrew Button

Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB) stock has an extraordinarily high yield. Should you buy the stock, or is it a yield trap?

Read more »

value for money
Energy Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks With Yields Above 7%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their high yields and attractive valuations, I am bullish on these three cheap dividend stocks.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Enbridge Stock for its 8 Percent Yield?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge stock is starting to look oversold.

Read more »

oil tank at night
Energy Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Should Enbridge or TC Energy Stock Be on Your Buy List?

| Puja Tayal

Are you building a TFSA passive-income portfolio and have room for only one pipeline stock? Which is a better buy:…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Energy Stocks

3 TSX Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Over Enbridge

| Robin Brown

Here are three dividend stocks I’d rather hold over Enbridge in 2023.

Read more »