Home » Investing » 3 Dividend Stocks on Sale That You’ll Actually Want to Own for the Long Haul

3 Dividend Stocks on Sale That You’ll Actually Want to Own for the Long Haul

Locking in a powerful yield by buying a discounted dividend stock shouldn’t be a one-dimensional decision. You should also look into its long-term return potential.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

Not all discounted dividend stocks are worth buying, no matter how attractive their yield looks, thanks to the discount. The reason is that not all dividend payers may be financially stable enough to keep paying dividends through whatever market or economic activity has triggered the slump that has led to the high yield.

Still, there are three heavily discounted dividend stocks that you may consider adding to your portfolio for the long run.

A REIT

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, often offer above-average yields because they are required to distribute most of their earnings as dividends. REIT stocks that experience decent growth can be an exception to this common pattern, and Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN) used to be one such yield.

This urban office space REIT experienced powerful growth in the last decade, but it has been brutalized since COVID.

The REIT has lost over half of its value from its pre-pandemic peak, and as a consequence, its yield has more than doubled from its 2019 peak. Currently, it’s offering a juicy 10% yield to its investors, so if you invest $20,000 in this REIT in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), you can start a $166 tax-free monthly passive income. The payout ratio has grown to dangerous heights, but so far, there are no signs of a dividend cut or suspension.

A capital market company

Alaris Equity Partners (TSX:AD.UN) have a relatively simple business model — they invest in businesses that need financial assistance but are not willing to give up control over their companies, which limits their options.

By choosing the right companies to invest in, Alaris can create value for everyone involved, including its own shareholders. Insiders own about 2.9% of the company, which shows that people running the company have confidence in its potential.

Alaris hasn’t been a great pick when it comes to capital-appreciation potential for the last few years, though it did experience compelling growth after the Great Recession. It’s also quite heavily discounted from its pre-pandemic peak, and this slump has pushed its yield up to an attractive level: 10%. This yield is backed by a rock-solid payout ratio, endorsing its long-term viability.

An energy stock

When it comes to dividends, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is one of the most trusted energy stocks. The company has paid a dividend to its investors for about 68 years and has been growing its payouts for 28 consecutive years. The company has proven its mettle for dividend growth through multiple market-wide and sector-specific crises.

Apart from its stellar dividend history, the business model of the company is another reason it can be held for the long haul.

Its pipeline business already makes its revenues safer than most upstream and downstream energy companies, and it has augmented this strength with a sizable natural gas utility business, which it’s planning on expanding significantly through a U.S. acquisition. The stock is currently offering a generous 7.9% yield.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Enbridge made the list!

Foolish takeaway

The three companies have solid dividend histories, healthy business models, and market presence backing up their position as long-term dividend picks. But they can also be decent growth-oriented picks once they start recovering, though this strength may not last in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top REITs for Monthly Payouts

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two top REITs belonging to different real estate sub-sectors pay attractive dividends every month.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Top TSX dividend stocks are beginning to look oversold.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $1,000 in October 2023

| Kay Ng

The sooner you need your money, the less risk you should take. For long-term capital, you can explore stocks.

Read more »

Path to retirement
Dividend Stocks

Want to Take CPP Benefits at Age 60? Do This First

| Andrew Button

If you take CPP benefits at 60 you'll get a lower payout, but you may be able to make up…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Recession-Proofing With Dividends: Canadian Picks That Stand the Test of Time

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks have some of the longest dividend-growth streaks in the country, making them ideal to buy…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Holding blue-chip dividend stocks such as Enbridge in your TFSA can help you earn tax-free income for life.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Dividend Stocks

Why Dividend Investors Shouldn’t Ignore These 2 TSX Stocks (Even Though Everyone Else Is)

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the most reliable TSX dividend stocks you can buy on the dip amid the ongoing market…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Oversold Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend stocks now offer attractive yields.

Read more »