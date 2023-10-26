Home » Investing » 2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

These two Canadian dividend stocks offer enormous payouts and can be excellent income-generating assets to buy and hold.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

For many stock market investors, a major downward market correction seems devastating. With a decline in share prices, the value of their investments goes down. As difficult as watching a correction is, it gives income-seeking investors an opportunity to profit from reliable dividend stocks.

When done correctly, dividend investing can position your portfolio for a substantial passive income. As share prices decline, dividend yields become inflated. That said, not every high-yielding dividend stock is a good buy. To create a self-directed passive-income portfolio, you must pick and choose dividend stocks with the ability to continue funding payouts,

Today, we will look at two dividend stocks offering massive payouts that can be great assets to buy and hold in your portfolio.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a $49.17 billion market capitalization energy company headquartered in Calgary. The company develops and operates energy infrastructure across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. TC Energy is also a reliable dividend-paying company with a track record of increasing payouts at least once a year. The stock is a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a dividend-growth streak spanning over two decades.

With a $34 billion capital plan expected to reach completion soon, it looks well-positioned to continue its dividend-growth streak for years to come. Higher interest rates have caused additional debt expenses, increasing the cost of its Coastal GasLink project.

While it has negatively impacted investor sentiment, the pipeline project is near completion and set to begin generating revenue in 2024. While share prices might decline in the near term due to broader market volatility, the project going online can be excellent news for investors.

As of this writing, TRP stock trades for $47.39 per share, boasting a 7.85% dividend yield inflated by an exaggerated drop from $74 per share in 2022.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) is a dividend stock that needs little introduction for even moderately experienced investors. Also called Scotiabank, it is a $67.46 billion market capitalization Canadian multinational banking and financial services company.

The third-largest of the Big Six Canadian banks, Scotiabank stock stands to benefit from higher interest rates like its peers. However, increased interest rates are a double-edged sword.

With the economy slowing down, banks are being cautious in the face of potential defaults on mortgages. Scotiabank has set aside over $800 million for the third quarter of 2023 to address the concern. However, this amount is almost twice what it set aside in the same period last year.

Slowing economic activity can contribute to lower share prices. However, it is well-capitalized and well-positioned to navigate the rough waters to come out stronger on the other side.

As of this writing, it trades for $55.97 per share, boasting a juicy 7.58% dividend yield.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Bank of Nova Scotia made the list!

Foolish takeaway

While near-term volatility will likely continue plaguing the market, the right dividend stocks can keep delivering returns through reliable payouts while you await a recovery. If you have some cash to put to work in the stock market and target passive income, TRP stock and BNS stock can be good additions to your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$20 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to generate a monthly passive-income stream? There's no shortage of stocks to choose from, including this one…

Read more »

Person Hands Opening Mailbox To Remove Newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Telus and BCE Inc: It’s Finally Over

| Andrew Button

Telus (TSX:T) stock has been beaten down. Now, the worst may be over.

Read more »

Piggy bank next to a financial report
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Pension: How to Earn $5,000 Per Year and Pay None of it to the CRA

| Andrew Walker

Investors have an opportunity to get attractive tax-free returns on savings while reducing portfolio risk.

Read more »

young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock I’d Buy Over BCE or Enbridge

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and Enbridge (TSX:ENB) are dividend titans that get more bountiful with every dip, but there are cheaper options…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Bring in $82 Each Month in Passive Income and Pay $0 in Taxes!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend income is certainly passive income, but don't forget about this other important part of creating it each year!

Read more »

Where to Invest?
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $2,000 Right Now

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like First National Financial (TSX:FN) could be a sensible place to invest $2,000 right now.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks at 52-Week Lows to Buy Now!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks may be at 52-week lows, but this could provide investors with a strong opportunity to make some…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Interest Rates Are Rising, and I’m Buying These Stocks Because of it

| Andrew Button

I'm buying bank stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) to capitalize on high interest rates.

Read more »