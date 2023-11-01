Home » Investing » Metals and Mining Stocks » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 1

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 1

The Fed’s monetary policy event, corporate results, and several other key economic releases could keep TSX stocks highly volatile today.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian stock market largely remained mixed on Tuesday, despite the release of strong U.S. consumer confidence data, as Canada’s weaker-than-expected gross domestic product growth numbers worried investors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the volatile session with minor 17 points, or 0.1%, gains at 18,873.

While weakening precious metal prices drove mining stocks lower, healthy gains in most other key market sectors, primarily healthcare, energy, and technology, helped the TSX benchmark remain slightly positive.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Cameco (TSX:CCO) popped by 8.3% to $56.73 per share, making it the top-performing TSX stock for the day. This rally in CCO stock came after the Saskatoon-headquartered uranium fuel company announced its significantly better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

In the quarter ended in September, Cameco’s total revenue rose 47.8% year over year to $575 million due partly to higher average realized prices. With this, the company posted adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.32 per share, beating Street analysts’ expectations of $0.12 per share by a wide margin. Year to date, CCO stock now trades with about 85% gains.

Celestica, NexGen Energy, and Ballard Power Systems were also among the top gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday, as they inched up by at least 5% each.

In contrast, First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) stock crashed for a second consecutive session, extending its two-day losses to more than 40%. Yesterday’s selloffs in FM stock started after the Vancouver-based miners provided an update on recent developments in Panama. In a press release, First Quantum said it “has contacted the government to understand the details” of the recently announced popular consultation scheduled for December 17.

Besides First Quantum, Brookfield Business Partners and First Majestic Silver were also among the worst-performing TSX stocks, as they dived by more than 5% each.

Based on their daily trade volume, First Quantum Minerals, Enbridge, Tamarack Valley Energy, TD Bank, and Manulife Financial were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, especially metals, were trading on a slightly bearish note early Wednesday morning, which could drive TSX mining stocks lower at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to closely monitor the important non-farm employment, manufacturing, and job openings data from the United States this morning. In the afternoon, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and press conference could add to the market volatility.

On the corporate events side, several TSX-listed companies, including Tourmaline Oil, Kinaxis, Parkland, Vermilion Energy, Lundin Mining, IGM Financial, Nutrien, Spin Master, Cogeco Communications, GFL Environmental, Secure Energy, Canada Goose, SSR Mining, Thomson Reuters, Athabasca Oil, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, and InterRent REIT, are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on the first day of November.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2023 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Spin Master. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Enbridge, Kinaxis, Nutrien, Tourmaline Oil, and Vermilion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is it Time for Gold Stocks to Shine Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality gold mining stocks such as Newmont should be on your shopping list if you expect gold prices to move…

Read more »

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Tech Stocks

The TSX Index Keeps Falling: What Should Investors Do Now?

| Puja Tayal

The TSX Composite Index keeps falling after a slight recovery. What does it mean to your stocks, and how should…

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 31

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX stocks could remain volatile today, as investors await the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due Wednesday.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 30

| Jitendra Parashar

Weak crude oil and natural gas prices may drive TSX energy stocks lower at the open today.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 Top Precious Metals Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

Investing in commodities that are hot right now and in the future can be a great way to put your…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Gold Stock Poised to Shine for Investors in 2024

| Joey Frenette

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is a shining gold miner to buy after its recent October upward move.

Read more »

Gold bullion on a chart
Metals and Mining Stocks

Are Gold Stocks the Answer to Canada’s Growing Interest Rate Dilemma?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Gold stocks like Barrick Gold stand to benefit immensely as safe havens that will withstand continued economic turmoil.

Read more »

gold stocks gold mining
Dividend Stocks

Up 14% in October, Is Barrick Gold Stock a Buy Today?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Barrick Gold stock is rising on improving production economics and strong gold prices. The future is even more interesting.

Read more »