Turn Market Fear Into Opportunity: Strategies for Canadian Investors

Market fear isn’t always a bad thing. Investors can instead see it as an opportunity for growth and income-earning potential.

Rising interest rates and rampant inflation have made 2023 a very volatile time for investors. That volatility leads to market fear, which resonates with some investors, particularly newer investors.

Fortunately, there is a different way to look at market volatility. Here’s a look at some of the options for investors to consider, including some stellar stocks to buy.

Turn that fear into an opportunity

When market volatility hits, some investors get tempted to sell. Rather than selling, what investors should focus on is the opportunity that gets exposed.

Specifically, there’s an opportunity to leverage that market fear and pick up some great long-term stocks at a huge discount.

One such example that investors should look at is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM).

What’s the opportunity that CIBC holds for investors staring down market fear?

That comes down to three key points: a reliable business model, a very juicy dividend and a whopping 17% discount on the stock price over the past 12-month period.

Canada’s big banks are among the safest long-term investments on the market. Furthermore, they have historically fared better than their U.S.-based peers during times of volatility. This makes it an excellent time to buy a stellar bank at a huge discount.

That discount also means that CIBC’s dividend has swelled. As of the time of writing, the yield now boasts an insane 6.70%. This makes it one of the highest among its big bank peers and one of the better-paying options on the market.

Buy for the long term

Investing, particularly during volatility and times of market fear, is a long-term play. And that’s why BCE (TSX:BCE) should also be on the radar of investors.

The telecom behemoth currently trades down 13% over the trailing 12-month period. During that same time, that dip has helped push BCE’s dividend to an insane 7.14%. And that has some investors concerned about how the telecom will act in an environment of rising interest rates.

BCE has paid out dividends for well over a century without fail. The telecom has also provided generous upticks to that dividend on an annual basis for over a decade.

So, then, why should investors consider BCE right now?

BCE provides an increasingly necessary bucket of subscription services. If anything, the need for those services has only increased in recent years. And the expected bump in revenue thanks to holiday spending is just starting to kick in.

In other words, investors should look at BCE as a long-term play and forget short-term market fear.

Earn some income with a set-and-forget stock

Another great option for investors to consider is buying a defensive gem. Often, those defensive gems can provide a decade or more of growth on autopilot thanks to dividend reinvestments.

A great example of this is Fortis (TSX:FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utilities on the continent, with operations across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean.

The main benefits of investing in a utility stock like Fortis can be traced back to its stable business model and juicy dividend.

Utilities are some of the most stable investments on the market. They generate a reliable and recurring revenue stream that is backed by regulated contracts. That revenue stream also allows them to reinvest in growth initiatives and pay a handsome dividend.

In the case of Fortis, that quarterly dividend works out to an impressive 4.18% yield. And Fortis has provided investors with an annual uptick in that dividend for 50 consecutive years.

That makes the stock a great option for long-term investors looking for a set-and-forget investment. Throw in the defensive appeal that Fortis’s business provides to minimize market fear, and you have an excellent option for any well-diversified portfolio.

Forget market fear and look for the opportunity

No stock is without some risk. Even the most defensive stocks on the market, like Fortis noted above, are not completely immune to volatility caused by market fear.

Fortunately, the stocks mentioned above are well-diversified options that, in some cases, can be purchased at hefty discounts.

In my opinion, one or more of these stocks should be core holdings in any well-diversified portfolio.