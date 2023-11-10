Home » Investing » Loblaw Stock: Should You Buy Ahead of a Potential Canadian Recession?

Loblaw Stock: Should You Buy Ahead of a Potential Canadian Recession?

Loblaw Companies (TSX:L) stock is a great defensive bet for investors looking to weather a recession hailstorm in the new year.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart

Image source: Getty Images

A Canadian recession may very well be sitting around the corner, but that’s not the only reason to batten down the hatches with a fine defensive stock like grocery giant Loblaw Companies (TSX:L). Indeed, Canada’s top grocers have been under heat amid rampant price increases.

Inflation remains a huge problem for grocery store shoppers

Stop back at the local grocery store, and odds are, you’ll still be shocked at how high your weekly food haul will be. Not to say that grocers have profited from the wave of inflation that hit us over the past few years. But food price increases have the full attention of unhappy shoppers and regulators.

Inflation in Canada has retreated quite a bit from its peak levels. But for grocery store shoppers, it still seems like the pace of price hikes is red hot. Only time will tell when food price inflation is brought under control. For now, it seems like no inflation battle can be won until food inflation is brought under control.

Don’t expect high-price complaints to wither Loblaw’s moat

Loblaw has a pretty mixed reputation amid inflation. On one hand, the firm has had a pretty easy time passing on higher prices to its consumers. Perhaps an odd price hike could fatten its thin margins a tad. On the other hand, however, the firm’s private-label brands have really helped budget-hit consumers get a better bang for their money.

Indeed, it’s quite easy to complain about higher prices over at the local NoFrills or Superstore. However, shoppers continue piling into Loblaw-owned stores, even as photos of outrageous prices of chicken spread rapidly across social media.

Why? Loblaw may have some overly expensive goods, but it still has numerous goods that still offer incredibly competitive prices. Undoubtedly, the prices aren’t high enough such that consumers would flock elsewhere. Loblaw has continued to perform steadily since the pandemic lockdown days.

Grocery code could worsen affordability, says Loblaw

Recently, Loblaw noted it’s a bit worried about a new grocery store code that could cause prices to surge even further. Indeed, such a code may be the wrong way to temper lingering food inflation. For now, Canadian grocers seem like stable plays to ride out a recession and what could be yet another year of elevated food inflation.

Has Loblaw hiked prices on certain goods (think chicken breasts) by more than what’s reasonable? Perhaps. People posting on social media certainly seem to think so. Regardless, I simply do not see customers jumping on over to another grocery store.

At the end of the day, Loblaw is still incredibly competitive on the pricing front with a vast majority of goods it sells. With that in mind, I think it’ll continue to do well as we move into 2024, even if the economy stagnates and inflation remains atop the headlines.

The bottom line on L stock

The stock’s stalled out in recent years. But I think it could be ready to wake up, especially if the next recession hits harder than expected. At 19.5 times trailing price to earnings, with a 1.47% yield, L stock is a wise buy if you’re looking to weather another few stormy quarters for the Canadian economy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Investing

Is Cineplex Stock Worth a Buy at Today’s Price?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Cineplex stock was up as much as 6% yesterday morning after the company reported record third quarter results that signal…

Read more »

woman analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Down 13% in the Past 6 Months, Is Telus Stock a Buy Today?

| Andrew Walker

Telus looks cheap today. Should dividend investors buy now or wait?

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

This 6.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Daniel Da Costa

After increasing its monthly dividend for the eighth time in three years this week, this small-cap looks like a top…

Read more »

edit Four girl friends withdrawing money from credit card at ATM
Bank Stocks

Banking on Rising Rates: Canadian Financial Stocks to Consider

| Chris MacDonald

These two Canadian financial stocks are among the best options for long-term investors seeking meaningful total return potential.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Chasing Yield: The Balance Between Dividend Rate and Stock Stability in Canada

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Stop chasing yield and consider these two vital dividend metrics instead.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Tech Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Real Shot at Riches

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks are some of the best to offer up riches on the TSX today. Put them in a TFSA…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks That Pay Cash Monthly

| Adam Othman

Add these two top Canadian dividend-paying stocks to secure monthly distributions for growing your self-directed investment portfolio.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Tech Stocks

These Growth Stocks Offer a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Get Rich

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Growth stocks are great, and these three have been punished long enough. When a bull market arrives, they're sure to…

Read more »