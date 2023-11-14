Home » Investing » 1 Big TFSA Change That Could Make You a Boatload of Money

1 Big TFSA Change That Could Make You a Boatload of Money

If you are thinking about stocks for long-term TFSA compounding, here are two Canadian stocks to consider today.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars

Image source: Getty Images

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is set for some changes in 2024. Every year the TFSA contribution is increased by indexing to the CPI (Consumer Price Index). Last year, the annual TFSA contribution jumped 8% to $6,500.

While the decision has yet to be made by the CRA (Canada Revenue Agency), many tax experts believe the contribution limit could be increased to $7,000 in 2024. This is speculation, but the good news is that the CRA will still increase the total contribution limit by at least the same amount as last year.

No matter what, the total TFSA contribution limit will rise in 2024

That is $6,500 (or hopefully $7,000) that can be invested and earn income (capital gains, dividends, and interest) without any tax consequence. When you keep all your returns, you can re-invest more to more effectively compound your capital.

If you were 18 years old and a resident of Canada in 2009 and have never contributed, you can contribute a maximum amount of $88,000 to your TFSA today. Depending on the increase set for 2024, you could contribute a total between $94,500 and $95,000.

Tax-free compounding is a great way to build wealth

$6,500 compounded at an annual tax-free rate of return of 7% could become $25,000 in 20 years. $94,500 at that same rate of compounding could become as much as $365,000 in 20 years!

The point is, whenever you get a chance to invest tax-free, you should utilize it. You truly get to enjoy the complete effects of compounding. As Albert Einstein is believed to have said, “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it earns it … he who doesn’t … pays it.”

If you are thinking about what stocks could be a good bet for long-term TFSA compounding, here are two Canadian stocks to consider today.

A boring business that just keeps compounding

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) has steadily compounded annual returns by 19% over the past five years and 21% over the past 10 years. Couche-Tard has a boring business operating convenience stores and gas stations. Yet, the company has differentiated itself as a wise capital allocator, a smart operator, and a great merchandiser.

The company has grown by consolidating smaller convenience operators around the globe. However, it has also been using operational prowess and scale to create operational leverage.

Over the past five years, earnings per share have grown close to the rate of its stock returns at 18.5%. Even if Couche-Tard’s growth slowed to just approximately 15% per annum, a $6,500 TFSA investment in this stock could double in a relatively quick five years.

A railroad for a long-term TFSA hold

Another stock that could be attractive for a TFSA is Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway (TSX:CP). There are only a handful of railroads in North America. They each tend to dominate a market. As a result, they have very strong economic moats and great pricing power over long periods of time.

CPKC just became significantly larger after acquiring Kansas City Southern Railroad. Having that network now expands its reach from Canada, the U.S., and down into Mexico. In fact, it is the only rail line that has that type of direct service.

Management believes the merger could unlock above-industry growth for the next five years. They hope to double earnings over that time. The stock has pulled back recently, and that could be a good buying opportunity.

Even if CPKC only earned a 10% average return over the next five years (it could do better), a $6,500 TFSA investment could compound into $10,500 (an attractive 61% increase).

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A bull outlined against a field
Tech Stocks

1 Tech Stock You’ll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Roars

| Adam Othman

Even the tech stocks that usually perform contrarian to the overall market may get a significant boost when the market…

Read more »

woman data analyze
Dividend Stocks

3 Oversold Stocks to Buy Before They Bounce Back

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks look cheap today and could soar when interest rates begin to decline.

Read more »

Arrowings ascending on a chalkboard
Dividend Stocks

Up 15 Percent in 2023, Will TFI International Stock Continue to Surge?

| Jitendra Parashar

These factors can help TFII stock continue surging in the long run, despite short-term challenges due to temporary demand weakness.

Read more »

Airport and plane
Investing

Down 65% From All-Time Highs, Is AC Stock a Buy Today?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 65% from all-time highs, Air Canada stock is trading at a steep discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Teck Stock Surged on Tuesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Teck (TSX:TECK.B) stock saw shares rise after selling its steel-making coal business off for good. But is this good or…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Especially Attractive Today

| Kay Ng

Income investors shopping for value and big dividend income can look further into these two financial services stock.

Read more »

edit Business accounting concept, Business man using calculator with computer laptop, budget and loan paper in office.
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy BNS Stock for its 7.2% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

BNS stock is down almost 40% from all-time highs. Here's why the TSX bank stock should be part of dividend…

Read more »

A person builds a rock tower on a beach.
Investing

Beginner Investors: A Top Growthy Stock to Start a Market-Beating TFSA Fund!

| Joey Frenette

Jamieson Wellness (TSX:JWEL) stock is one of my favourite mid-cap growth plays to hold in a TFSA fund for the…

Read more »