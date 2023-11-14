Home » Investing » Should You Buy TC Energy for its 7.5% Dividend Yield?

Should You Buy TC Energy for its 7.5% Dividend Yield?

TC Energy looks cheap today. Is TRP stock a buy or should investors wait?

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
question marks written reminders tickets

Image source: Getty Images

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is down more than 30% from the 2022 high. Contrarian investors seeking passive income and a shot at decent capital gains are wondering if TRP stock is now oversold and good to buy for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

TRP stock

TC Energy trades near $59.50 at the time of writing compared to $74 at one point last year.

The Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve are responsible for much of the pain due to the steep increase in interest rates in both countries. Central banks are raising interest rates to cool off the economy and get inflation back down to the 2% target. As borrowing costs increase, households are forced to cut discretionary spending in order to cover higher debt expenses. Reduced demand for goods and services leads to fewer job openings or even job cuts. This should ease the demand for higher wages, which is partly driving inflation.

The impact of rate hikes on dividend stocks tends to come from two angles.

Soaring interest rates give investors with savings an opportunity to get better returns on their money from safe investments, like Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs). As the no-risk rate moves higher, the risk premium investors demand from dividend stocks can increase. The result is a drop in the share price to the point where the yield rises enough to attract investment.

On the operational side, higher interest rates drive up borrowing costs for companies like TC Energy that use debt to finance growth initiatives. Pipeline projects often cost billions of dollars and take years to build before they start to generate revenue. Rising debt costs can reduce profits and cut into cash available for distributions.

Coastal GasLink

TC Energy recently reached mechanical completion on its Coastal GasLink pipeline project. This is a relief for investors who have watched the cost of the development more than double to $14.5 billion. Management has worked hard this year to raise funds through asset sales to shore up the balance sheet. TC Energy is also planning to spin off the oil pipeline business and might monetize other assets in Canada and Mexico.

Dividend safety

TC Energy has increased the dividend annually for more than 20 years. The board intends to boost the payout by 3-5% per year over the medium term, even as the business works through the current challenges.

TC Energy reported solid results for the first nine months of this year and expects the ongoing capital program to drive revenue and cash flow growth to support higher dividends in the coming years. At the time of writing, investors can get a 7.5% dividend yield from TRP stock.

Is TRP stock a buy right now?

Ongoing volatility should be expected until the central banks give a clear signal that they are done raising interest rates. However, TC Energy already looks cheap and pays a great dividend that should continue to grow.

If you have some cash to put to work, TRP stock deserves to be on your radar. As soon as interest rates begin to fall, this stock could soar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.  Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Canadian Dividend Stocks Are Especially Attractive Today

| Kay Ng

Income investors shopping for value and big dividend income can look further into these two financial services stock.

Read more »

value for money
Dividend Stocks

RRSP Wealth: 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks could soar once interest rates begin to decline.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Want Extra Monthly Cash? 1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

Generate extra cash of about $100 per month with this dividend stock.

Read more »

Family relationship with bond and care
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Create $500 in Income Each Month for Retirement

| Andrew Button

High-yield REITs like Northwest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) can provide passive income in retirement.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once-in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Adam Othman

Playing it safe with income stocks may help you develop a sizable nest egg over time, but if you want…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

Up 25% Year to Date, Is Dollarama Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock has climbed and climbed past 52-week highs, so is it now overpriced? Or still in fair value…

Read more »

Electricity high voltage pole and sky
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is known to most investors as a long-term defensive gem. But is Fortis stock still a good buy…

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Couche-Tard Stock or Metro Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Retail TSX stocks such as Metro remain compelling bets amid a challenging macro environment in 2023.

Read more »