Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » Got $2,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Now

Got $2,000? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Now

Here are two of the best Canadian growth stocks you can buy with an investment as low as $2,000 before it’s too late.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growing plant shoots on coins

Image source: Getty Images

After witnessing the steep downside correction in the previous three months, the Canadian stock market has witnessed a handsome recovery in November 2023. The recent cooler-than-expected inflation numbers from the United States have raised investors’ hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon start easing its monetary policy stance. This is one of the key reasons why the TSX Composite benchmark has rallied by more than 6% so far this month, with renewed buying in Canadian growth stocks.

While these factors have driven the sharp rally in growth stocks of late, many of them still look undervalued to buy for the long term. And the great news is you can start your investment journey in growth stocks with an investment as low as $2,000. Let’s look at two of such top Canadian growth stocks I find really attractive to buy now.

OpenText stock

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) is a Waterloo-based tech firm that primarily focuses on providing information management services to organizations across the globe, which ultimately help them optimize their digital supply chains. The company currently has a market cap of $14.3 billion, as its stock trades at $52.64 per share with a strong 13.7% month-to-date gains. This growth stock, however, still has seen 5% value erosion in the last five months.

A sharp recovery in OpenText started earlier this month after the release of its largely better-than-expected quarterly financial results on November 2. Even as macroeconomic concerns continue to affect businesses across the globe, OpenText’s YoY (year-over-year) revenue growth rate improved to 67.3% in the September 2023 quarter from 65.2% in the previous quarter.

More importantly, this Canadian growth stock has been posting improvements in its YoY adjusted earnings growth rate for three consecutive quarters. Last quarter, its earnings rose 31.2% YoY to $ 1.01 per share, along with solid gains in its annual recurring revenue.

With its continued focus on new quality acquisitions, OpenText seems on track to achieve its free cash flow targets soon. Given that, the recent gains in this Canadian growth stock could just be the start of a long-term rally.

Air Canada stock

Air Canada (TSX:AC) has also been one of the most ignored growth stocks by investors of late. After losing 60% of its value in the previous three years, AC stock currently trades with 6.1% year-to-date losses in 2023 at $18.20 per share, trimming its market cap to $ 6.5 billion.

In my opinion, these losses make the growth stock look highly undervalued, as it has already seen a spectacular post-pandemic financial recovery. In the first three quarters of 2023, the largest Canadian passenger airline company’s revenue jumped 40.3% YoY to $16.7 billion as the demand for air travel continued to improve.

Stronger demand, along with lower aircraft fuel expenses, have helped Air Canada post adjusted earnings of $3.41 per share in the first three quarters of this year against its adjusted net loss of $2.46 in the same three quarters of the previous year. Despite these positive factors, this Canadian growth stock hasn’t seen any appreciation, making it look cheap to buy for the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

tsx today
Stocks for Beginners

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 16

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite no corporate results, TSX stocks may remain volatile, as investors continue to react to recently released important U.S. inflation…

Read more »

stock analysis
Stocks for Beginners

Solopreneurs: Stop Fearing the Future. Prepare for it!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Solopreneurs have had a difficult last few years, but don't give up on your future! Simply prepare for it with…

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Stocks for Beginners

Up 27% in 2023, Is FirstService Stock Worth a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

FirstService (TSX:FSV) stock has risen dramatically this year, with analysts expecting even more growth. But can it keep up in…

Read more »

Top view of people having party, gathering, celebrating together
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Canadian Food Stocks in November 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These food stocks show signs of improvement, maybe not immediately but certainly in the future. So, get them while they're…

Read more »

Illustration of bull and bear
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks That Could Beat a Bear Market

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great stocks to consider right now to beat a bear market. Here are two must-haves for…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Stocks for Beginners

Dollarama Stock Hits 52-Week Highs, But is it Due to Drop?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dollarama stock (TSX:DOL) continues to trade near 52-week highs. So does that mean its due for a dip, or to…

Read more »

think thought consider
Stocks for Beginners

5 Tips for New Investors to Preserve Capital and Make Money

| Kay Ng

Are you lost in the market and don't know where to invest your money? Hopefully, these five tips will give…

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

Want Passive Income? You’re Likely Doing it Wrong

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Passive income is not a side hustle or even just dividend income. So don't make these mistakes, and instead include…

Read more »