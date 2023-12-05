Home » Investing » How to Earn $2,400 in Tax-Free Income in Your TFSA in 2024

How to Earn $2,400 in Tax-Free Income in Your TFSA in 2024

This strategy can put tax-free money in your pocket while reducing portfolio risk.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

Retirees and other investors seeking passive income are wondering how they can get good returns on their savings without paying more tax or being hit by the Old Age Security (OAS) clawback. One popular strategy to achieve the goal involves holding investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

TFSA limit increase

The TFSA limit will increase to $7,000 in 2024 from $6,500 in 2023. Investors who have qualified for the TFSA limit every year now have $88,000 in maximum cumulative contribution space. That will jump to $95,000 in 2024.

In addition, any funds removed from the TFSA during the year will open up equivalent new contribution room in the following calendar year. This is why it is a good idea to withdraw cash that is needed in the early part of a new year before December 31 of the previous year.

OAS clawback

Interest, dividends, and capital gains earned inside the TFSA are tax-free and can go straight into an investor’s pocket without worrying that the added income will bump the person into a higher marginal tax bracket or put OAS pension payments at risk of a clawback.

Seniors who collect OAS have to keep an eye on their total taxable earnings. The CRA implements a 15% OAS pension recovery tax on net world income that tops a minimum threshold. That number is $86,912 for the 2023 income year.

Dividend stocks and GICs

Investors have an opportunity in the current market conditions to get decent returns from Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs). Rates have started to pull back, however, and could plunge as soon as the Bank of Canada signals it will begin to cut interest rates. That being said, investors can still get rates above 5% for multi-year, non-cashable insured GICs offered by members of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC).

At the same time, the steep pullback in the share prices of many great Canadian dividend stocks is giving investors a chance to get high yields from companies that have long track records of dividend growth.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a good example of a good dividend stock that looks oversold.

The company just announced a 3.1% dividend increase for 2024. That extends the dividend-growth streak to 29 consecutive years. Investors who buy ENB stock at the current level can get a 7.7% dividend yield.

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is another energy infrastructure company that has increased its dividend annually for more than two decades and intends to boost the payout by at least 3% per year over the medium term. The company just updated its 2023 outlook to say it expects financial results to be near the top end of its guidance. Despite the positive performance the stock is down 10% over the past 12 months. Investors can now get a 7.2% dividend yield from TRP stock.

The bottom line on TFSA passive income

The right mix of GICs and dividend stocks depends on a person’s risk tolerance, desired return, and need for access to the invested funds.

A diversified portfolio of laddered GICs and high-yield dividend stocks could easily provide an average return of 6% right now. That would generate $2,400 in tax-free passive income over the next year on a TFSA of just $40,000.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 8.03% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock provides all the cash you need each month and exposure to the best of the best --…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Environmental Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Adam Othman

The right environmental stocks can do more for your portfolio than simply raising their ESG profiles. With big money moving…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Dividend Stocks

With a 7.71% Dividend Yield, Is it Time to Buy Enbridge Stock?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canada’s top energy stock is a strong buy in December whether it raised its dividend or not in Q3 2023.

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

Why This 7 Percent Dividend Stock Surged Last Month

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Despite the recent increases, Enbridge continues to trade at a cheaper valuation, making it an attractive buy.

Read more »

Dots over the earth connecting the world
Dividend Stocks

Why Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Global Reach Makes it a Top Dividend Contender

| Kay Ng

Global growth opportunities make Alimentation Couche-Tard, a top dividend contender -- a good buy for long-term investors.

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Stocks to Buy for Fantastic Dividends

| Andrew Walker

Top Canadian dividend stocks still look oversold.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $1,000 Every Month?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This passive-income stock provides solid and safe dividend income, along with large returns!

Read more »

Value for money
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Value Stocks in December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three value stocks offer immense growth and dividend opportunities as we return to normal in the next year.

Read more »