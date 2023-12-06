Home » Investing » Why Every Canadian Investor Should Embrace Bear Market Volatility — Really

Why Every Canadian Investor Should Embrace Bear Market Volatility — Really

Canadian investors should embrace bear market volatility and buy quality stocks when they fall meaningfully to target long-term wealth creation.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
A bull and bear face off.

Source: Getty Images

Investors generally feel good about the market when stock prices are going up. They end up putting more money in as prices go higher. When stock prices fall, especially when they fall hard in a bear market, investors feel butterflies in their stomachs and are reluctant to put their hard-earned savings in the market for fear of seeing the value of their stocks decline substantially. It’s precisely the volatility in these bear markets that every Canadian investor should embrace for long-term wealth creation.

When accumulating shares of quality companies in bear markets, investors are actually taking a lower risk, although it may feel like the opposite. And the thing is, investors can manage their risk by targeting blue-chip stocks that have staying power and durable profits. Here are a couple of examples for illustration purposes.

RBC stock example

From the peak prior to the global financial crisis, Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock traded as high as $60 per share. In the trough of the recession, the stock lost as much as 55% from that peak. Even if you only invested in the stock after it recovered to its more normalized levels (which was a price-to-earnings ratio of about 12) at roughly $45 per share in mid-2009, you would still have grown your money 3.5 times by now.

Despite a less-than-ideal economic outlook with relatively high inflation and higher interest rates such that RBC stock has traded in a wide sideways range in the last couple of years, the stock still trades at about $124 per share today. From the $45 level, the annualized returns are north of 9.6%. This is a good long-term return for a defensive stock that’s especially suited for conservative investors.

Investors should note that since the Global Financial Crisis, RBC’s earnings have been largely resilient. Its diluted earnings per share only fell 11% in fiscal 2020, were flat in fiscal 2022, and fell 5% in fiscal 2023. These are all manageable setbacks that the bank can recover in subsequent years thanks to its brand recognition, leading market positions, and diverse financial products and services offerings.

The Canadian bank stock further rewarded its investors by raising its dividend by 2.2% last month. In a healthy year, the bank tends to increase its quarterly dividend every six months or so. At the recent quotation, RBC stock appears to be fairly valued and offers a safe dividend yield of approximately 4.4%.

Brookfield stock example

A way to embrace bear market volatility right now is through Brookfield (TSX:BN). Like Royal Bank, Brookfield is a financial services stock, but the latter falls under the asset management industry. Although Brookfield doesn’t give reassurance with a nice dividend yield like Royal Bank, it does offer a growing dividend. For your reference, its 10-year dividend-growth rate is 8.6%.

Importantly, when investors are able to buy it at a low, they could potentially come out with outsized long-term price appreciation. In this sense, holding both RBC and Brookfield shares in one’s diversified portfolio could be a good balance of income and growth.

Brookfield is a more complicated business, so the stock is more of a rollercoaster ride than RBC stock. It owns and manages commercial properties (primarily office and retail real estate), renewable power and infrastructure assets, and private equity.

If you had bought Brookfield shares in mid-2009 and held through the volatility, by now, you would have grown your money by 7.7 times. In other words, the annualized return would be about 15% per year. It suggests that taking greater risk in Brookfield could deliver higher returns in the long run.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Brookfield and Royal Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield and Brookfield Corporation. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy for 2024

| Adam Othman

Are you looking for some dividend stocks to buy in 2024? Here’s a high-yielding Canadian Dividend Aristocrat to keep on…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Should You Invest to Earn $500 Every Month?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how blue-chip TSX dividend stocks such as Enbridge can help you create a passive-income stream for life.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Tech Stocks

I’d Aim for $1 Million Buying Just These 2 TSX Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Growth investors shouldn’t be shy about loading up on these two top tech stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Metals and Mining Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 6

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling commodity prices could weigh on TSX stocks today, as investors await the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Tech Stocks

Why Now Is the Time to Buy Lightspeed Stock in Bulk

| Sneha Nahata

Buy Lightspeed stock in bulk to gain from the steep recovery in its price.

Read more »

edit Women wearing red sweater shopping online and using credit card at home office
Dividend Stocks

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for December 2023

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Big Bank and an iconic retailer are the safe Canadian stocks to buy in December 2023.

Read more »

gas station, convenience store, gas pumps
Investing

Better Buy: Couche-Tard Stock or Parkland Fuel Stock?

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) and Parkland Fuel (TSX:PKI) are retailing greats that have really gotten hot in recent months!

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

1 AI Stock I’d Buy Over Nvidia for 2024

| Joey Frenette

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock isn't the only AI play to put atop your shopping list this December.

Read more »