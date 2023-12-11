Home » Investing » 2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2024

2 Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Before 2024

These top TSX dividend stocks could deliver big returns next year.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
think thought consider

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors are looking for deals to buy for their self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) heading into 2024.

Top TSX dividend stocks pulled back through much of 2023 as interest rates soared. Bargain hunters started buying in October and the recent rebound could extend well into next year if bets on rate cuts turn out to be correct.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) had a rough run over the past year and a half. The stock slipped from $74 in June 2022 to $45 in early October 2023.

At the time of writing, the stock is back up to $51.50 but could rally much higher.

TC Energy’s troubled Coastal GasLink pipeline has finally reached mechanical completion. The estimated $14.5 billion price tag is more than double the original budget. TC Energy was hit by a variety of issues on the project in the past few years, ranging from pandemic and weather delays to soaring material costs and disputes with contractors.

A good chunk of management’s efforts in 2023 focused on shoring up the balance sheet. TC Energy sold a stake in some U.S. assets for $5.3 billion and is on track to spin off the oil pipelines business next year. Other monetization efforts are under consideration, as the company progresses the rest of the capital program.

Despite the tough times, TC Energy says its overall asset portfolio has performed well this year, and financial results should be near the top of the original guidance. Comparable earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will be up by about 8% in 2023 and should rise by another 5% to 7% next year.

Investors who buy TRP stock at the current level can get a 7.2% dividend yield. TC Energy has increased the payout annually for more than 20 years.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) cut 3% of its staff this year as part of a restructuring effort driven by the new chief executive officer. Markets will get more details about the updated strategic plan at the December 13th investor day. Many new people are already in several executive positions, and there is speculation among pundits that Bank of Nova Scotia could overhaul the international business.

The bank has large operations in Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. These countries form the core of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc that enables the free movement of goods, labour, and capital among the members. The idea has always been that the underbanked cumulative population of more than 230 million across the four markets offers attractive growth potential as the middle class expands.

That might be true, but investors haven’t reaped the rewards yet. Canada’s other large banks have focused on the United States in recent years, and their shareholders have enjoyed better returns.

Bank of Nova Scotia generated decent profits in fiscal 2023 and expects results to be a bit better next year, despite the economic headwinds caused by high interest rates. Markets still aren’t excited. At the current price near $60 per share, BNS stock isn’t far off the $55 low for the year and still looks cheap. It was as high as $93 in early 2022. Investors who buy now can get a 7% dividend yield.

The bottom line on top stocks to buy for 2024

Ongoing volatility is expected in the market next year. However, TC Energy and Bank of Nova Scotia pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA or RRSP, these stocks look undervalued right now and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A plant grows from coins.
Tech Stocks

From Growth to Income: The Shift in Canadian Dividend Investing Trends

| Andrew Button

Growth stocks like Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP) can make great additions to your portfolio. But are dividend stocks better?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Long-Term Investing Works, and Here’s the Proof

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Long-term investing works, and I can prove it. These are just two examples of why picking the right stock and…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Passive-Income Portfolio Starting With Just $6,500

| Kay Ng

Start saving and investing in blue-chip dividend stocks and see your passive income grow.

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for December 2023

| Adam Othman

Canadian blue-chip stocks make for excellent long-term picks, and these two are too attractively priced to pass up on before…

Read more »

Businessperson's Hand Putting Coin In Piggybank
Dividend Stocks

Get Rich Slowly: 1 Smart Stock to Leave in a TFSA for Years and Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you just have one smart stock, a TFSA, and time, you can get rich if you just remain consistent…

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in December 2023

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top stocks offer a huge opportunity in a recovering market, allowing investors to buy without hesitation as we head…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: Top Utility Stocks to Buy as Oil Prices Rise

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Fortis (TSX:FTS) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) are safe-haven options for risk-averse investors.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

The Best Dividend Stocks in Canada Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

Earn worry-free income from these best Canadian dividend stocks.

Read more »