Home » Investing » Best of the Best: 3 BMO “Best Ideas” Stocks to Buy in December 2023

Best of the Best: 3 BMO “Best Ideas” Stocks to Buy in December 2023

Air Canada (TSX:AC) and two other BMO “best ideas” picks are my favourites for 2024 and beyond.

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
bulb idea thinking

Image source: Getty Images

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) recently revealed its “Best of BMO” stock picks, and there were quite a few intriguing Canadian companies that made the cut. Undoubtedly, there’s still a lot of value, in my opinion, here on the Canadian index. With a weaker loonie and a potential peak in interest rates, 2024 may be a better year than expected.

So, for December 2023, let’s check out three of my favourite picks from BMO’s latest “best ideas” list of picks! Indeed, it was hard to pick just three, but the following, I think, may be able to put the TSX Index to shame.

Cameco

Cameco (TSX:CCO) is a uranium company that’s one of the most capable in the world. The stock has been surging on the back of what can only be described as a nuclear energy renaissance. Indeed, the world needs more “clean” energy, and as more nations become open to unlocking the power of nuclear energy in a safe fashion, Cameco is one of the firms that could continue to benefit.

Indeed, the nuclear renaissance seems like a secular tailwind for the price of uranium. And though the stock has more than doubled in the past year alone, I think there could be more upside if more nuclear power plant projects are announced on a global scale. Though I wish shares were cheaper, I’m unsure if we’ll ever get a much better entry point, given the magnitude of tailwinds. My takeaway? Dollar-cost averaging may be the way to go if you’re keen on the name.

Air Canada

Up next, we have Air Canada (TSX:AC), a company that’s had a tough time getting off the tarmac since the 2020 stock market crash and COVID pandemic. At $18 and change, I think expectations are way too low. The decent summer travel season gains have vanished as the stock cooled in a major way for autumn. I have no idea when Air Canada will be primed for lift-off again, but at these depths, I view the stock as a deep-value play for investors who are bullish on a robust economic recovery at some point over the next two years.

Air Canada stock still looks untimely after all these years. This could change at the drop of a hat, though! If you have a long time horizon, it may be worth hanging on through the turbulence.

NFI Group

Finally, we have NFI Group (TSX:NFI), a bus maker that’s actually had a decent year, surging around 45% year to date. Though the rally has been impressive, the longer-term chart is still ugly. The stock’s still a country mile away from its 2018 peak, just shy of $60 per share.

Today, at nearly $14 per share, new highs seem a tad far-fetched. Regardless, it is encouraging that the firm is seeing the supply chain and liquidity fall into better order again. ATB Capital Markets analyst Chris Murray thinks the stock has “transitioned” to a “more conventional recovery story.” And I’m inclined to agree.

NFI is back. And an improving economy could take the rally into overdrive.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Bank Of Montreal. The Motley Fool recommends NFI Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

analyze data
Investing

Navigating Rising Interest Rates: Top Canadian Stocks to Watch

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian stocks every investor should be watching, as a way to play this rising interest rate…

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Stocks for Beginners

TFSA Investors: How to Protect Your Investments in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to protect your investments in 2024 (and you should be) these are the steps to take, along…

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Shopify Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want a dividend giant to buy? Here’s a stellar option with a juicy yield over 7% that investors…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in December 2023

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock is one of the best oil stocks to buy today, as it's generating strong returns and remains undervalued.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

$100,000 in Savings, and These 2 TSX Stocks Could Help You Retire in 10 Years

| Adam Othman

If you’re considering putting your retirement savings to work and growing your nest egg, this guide can help you use…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Which Telecom Giant Offers the Safer Dividend: BCE Stock or Telus?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With BCE and Telus offering healthy dividend yields and consistent growth, let’s assess which will be a safer bet.

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Bombardier Stock: Here’s What to Expect in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

A gradually improving macroeconomic scenario could help Bombardier stock regain investors’ confidence in 2024.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in December 2023

| Kay Ng

Here are some interesting Canadian REIT stocks investors can consider. CAPREIT is more defensive, and RioCan provides more income.

Read more »