Home » Investing » How to Earn $1,200 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

How to Earn $1,200 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

Investors have an opportunity to get great tax-free returns on TFSA investments.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors are looking for ways to boost income to help offset the impact of high inflation. One popular investing strategy to achieve this goal is to own income-generating investments inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

TFSA limit

The TFSA limit will be $ 7,000 in 2024 compared to $6,500 in 2023. The government indexes the TFSA limit to inflation with increases made in increments of $500. Canadian residents who have qualified for the TFSA since its inception in 2009 now have as much as $88,000 in cumulative TFSA contribution space. This will increase to $95,000 in 2024.

All earnings generated inside a TFSA are tax-free and can go straight into your pocket. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) does not take a cut, and the income won’t count toward the net world income calculation the CRA uses to determine its Old Age Security (OAS) pension recovery tax. This is important for seniors who collect OAS and have taxable retirement income that puts them near or above the OAS clawback threshold. The number to watch is $86,912 for the 2023 income year. Every dollar above that amount triggers a 15-cent reduction in the OAS that will be paid in the July 2024 to June 2025 period.

Good investments for passive income

Canadian investors can take advantage of current rates on Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) to reduce portfolio risk while still generating decent returns on savings. Non-cashable GICs from some Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) members are still above 5% for terms of one or two years at the time of writing.

Dividend stocks that fell through most of 2023 have rallied in recent weeks, but many remain arguably oversold and offer attractive dividend yields.

BCE

BCE (TSX:BCE) raised its dividend by at least 5% in each of the past 15 years. The stock dropped from $65 in May to as low as $50 in October. Bargain hunters have driven it back up to more than $54, but BCE still looks cheap.

High interest rates are pushing up borrowing costs. BCE uses debt to fund part of its capital program, and the jump in debt expenses is expected to hit profits a bit in 2023. The media group is also struggling with declining ad revenue for the television and radio platforms. However, BCE’s core internet and mobile subscription services continue to perform well. Investments in the 5G network and fibre optic lines should help drive long-term revenue growth.

Despite the challenging environment, BCE still expects revenue and free cash flow to be higher in 2023 than last year. That should support the dividend heading into 2024. At the current share price, investors can get a 7% yield from BCE stock.

The bottom line on TFSA passive income

BCE is just one example of a top TSX dividend stock that investors can buy right now to get a great dividend yield. It is quite easy to put together a diversified portfolio of GICs and high-yield dividend stocks to get an average return of 6% today. On a TFSA of just $20,000, this would generate $1,200 per year of tax-free income!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

This 8.8% Dividend Stock Is My Top Pick for Immediate Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Alaris Equity Partners is a dividend stock offering shareholders an enticing yield of 8.8%. Is the TSX dividend stock a…

Read more »

High pressure wire tower at sunset at dusk
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Capital Power Stock for its 6.5% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Capital Power (TSX:CPX) stock has shares down 23% in the last year, but could see them surge after a major…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks With Seriously Huge Payouts

| Andrew Walker

These top Canadian dividend-growth stocks now offer 7% yields.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

The Best Argument for Claiming CPP at Age 60

| Andrew Button

You can take CPP at age 60, but unless you have urgent healthcare needs, you probably shouldn't. You can always…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $30

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their attractive valuation and high dividend yields, these three under-$30 stocks are an excellent addition to your portfolio.

Read more »

stock analysis
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Stocks vs. GICs: Making the Right Choice for Canadians

| Kay Ng

If you're a conservative investor who cannot tolerate any chance of a loss, you would put your money in traditional…

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest in These 3 Stocks for a Real Shot at $1 Million

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian investors should look to create a diversified portfolio of growth and dividend stocks in a TFSA to benefit from…

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Agriculture Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three agriculture stocks offer some strong value, with one even up 20% in the last year! And more upside…

Read more »