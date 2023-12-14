Home » Investing » Got $500? 2 TSX Stocks to Invest in for December 2023

Got $500? 2 TSX Stocks to Invest in for December 2023

Fractional shares allow investors to get around the limitations associated with a small amount of capital, making a larger range of expensive stocks accessible.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing with a limited amount of capital, fractional shares can be a great asset. They allow you to buy companies that might be too expensive for you, considering your capital limitations. It’s also a plus from a diversification perspective. Instead of buying a few shares of one or two companies, you can buy fractional shares from various companies.

So, even if you have just $500 to invest, you can choose to buy fractions of the most expensive stocks on the TSX and leverage their growth potential.

A tech stock

When it comes to rapid growth, tech stocks are a favourite among Canadian investors. However, few tech stocks in Canada have offered consistent growth, and foremost among them is Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). The stock has grown over 10,000% in fewer than 15 years, and even if we look beyond its glory days and early growth, the capital-appreciation potential is formidable.

The stock rose by about 250% in the last five years, and if we add in the dividends, the overall returns for investors exceed 300%.

The problem is that this level of growth also made Constellation the most expensive stock currently trading on the TSX, with just one share going for over $3,287 right now. That’s over six times the total capital we are working with, so the only viable option is fractional shares.

They may significantly undermine the dividend-based returns from Constellation, but you can still capitalize on its growth potential.

A consumer discretionary stock

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is one of the largest retail chains in Canada that has experienced amazing organic growth, which is reflected in the growth of its stock. From a single store opened in 1992, the chain has grown to over 1,000 stores all across Canada.

As for the stock, the last decade has been great for its growth, and the stock has risen over 600%. Annualized, that’s 60% growth in a single year, more than how much the TSX index grew in the last decade.

Dollarama owes most of its success to the healthy, underlying business. Since it focuses on affordable and mostly necessary items, the business (and its finances) are also resilient against weak market and economic conditions. The company also pays dividends, but this may not be a considerable factor because of the yield (0.29%) and the limited capital we have to work with.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Dollarama made the list!

Foolish takeaway

Collectively, the two stocks have grown by over 1,000% in the last 10 years. So, even if they underperform and return half of this number in the coming decade, you can still increase your $500 in capital to a substantial sum. There is no reason to suspect that the current bull market phase of the two stocks will hit a roadblock in the near future.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These high-yield stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

Diversify and Thrive: Smart Investment Choices Beyond SPY Stock for Canadians

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in American stocks? Here are great investment options outside of SPY stock!

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Create Income Forever

| Adam Othman

Out of hundreds of healthy dividend stocks trading on the TSX, a relatively small number can offer decades of sustainability.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 3 Amazing Stocks That Earn $1,830/Year Combined

| Sneha Nahata

These three amazing stocks can help you earn a tax-free income of $1,830/year.

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

My 2 Favourite Canadian Bank Stocks to Buy Before 2024

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock and another top bank could offer terrific value for dividend hunters.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Investing

Time to Buy These 2 Cheap Auto Stocks Now Before the Economy Roars Back to Speed?

| Joey Frenette

Magna International (TSX:MG) and Linamar (TSX:LNR) shares could fare well if the economy rebounds over the next few years.

Read more »

Gold bars
Dividend Stocks

Is Investing in Barrick Gold Stock a Good Way to Deal With Inflation?

| Adam Othman

Even though gold stocks are a good bet when the inflation is high, their performance during bull markets should be…

Read more »

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Buying This Stock Is 1 of the Smartest Things Investors Can Do About Inflation

| Adam Othman

One way to diversify your "inflation hedge" is to add a broader range of inflation-resistant stocks than merely gold stocks…

Read more »