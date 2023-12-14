Home » Investing » Is Investing in Barrick Gold Stock a Good Way to Deal With Inflation?

Is Investing in Barrick Gold Stock a Good Way to Deal With Inflation?

Even though gold stocks are a good bet when the inflation is high, their performance during bull markets should be taken into account when making an investment decision.

Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Gold bars

Image source: Getty Images

When you wish to safeguard against inflation, gold mining stocks (since they offer the most direct exposure to the asset) are generally considered a good investment. Gold is considered a safe asset, especially when the economy is weak or suffering from the impact of inflation because, in such events, gold doesn’t just hold its value; it experiences a rise in demand.

But even if gold stocks are a good investment against inflation, why choose Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX)? Understanding what Barrick has to offer as a stock and business can help you answer this question.

The company

Barrick Gold is one of the largest gold mining companies in the world, and based on the production figures last year, it was the second largest producer in the world. The company boasts the largest Tier-1 gold assets portfolio in the world, i.e., mines with at least 10 years of life and half a million ounces of annual production. Barrick Gold has six such mines and a partial (or full) stake in several other gold projects.

The portfolio is also geographically diversified, with operations in at least 18 countries. This gives the company protection against regional issues that may impact the company’s ability to sustain its operations or the cost of these operations. It also gives the company more control over overall production costs, access to almost all major markets, and new opportunities.

The stock

No matter how compelling the underlying business is, if the strengths don’t translate well into the stock’s performance, there is little benefit to investing. Barrick Gold is not a rewarding stock per se, returning roughly 50% in the last decade, including dividends. That’s less than how much the TSX index appreciated over the same period.

But it’s a slight misrepresentation of the stock’s growth potential, as it includes the brutal fall the stock experienced between 2011 and 2015. It was not specific to Barrick Gold, and many other gold miners also suffered from gold’s lackluster performance and slowing demand in the post-recession bull market.

In recent years, Barrick has followed the typical pattern associated with gold demand – bullish when the market was down and bearish when it went up. It has fallen over 43% from its 2020 peak, and apart from a few short bursts upward, the trend has mostly been bearish.

The dividends have been inconsistent, with multiple slashes and raises in the last five years alone. The yield is modest at best at 2.4%, which is quite unattractive considering the scale of its discount.

Foolish takeaway

Barrick Gold can be a great way to deal with inflation when it causes or is synced with a market crash. But when the market is bullish or simply fluctuating, a golden giant like Barrick may not serve as the best hedge against inflation. If it falls faster than inflation, it can erode your savings, so not buying it may be the smarter move, especially when you can’t rely on the dividends to offset the balance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Woman has an idea
Dividend Stocks

Buying This Stock Is 1 of the Smartest Things Investors Can Do About Inflation

| Adam Othman

One way to diversify your "inflation hedge" is to add a broader range of inflation-resistant stocks than merely gold stocks…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Chemtrade Stock for its 7% Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Chemtrade (TSX:CHE.UN) stock has long been known as a dividend provider, but it could be a huge return provider as…

Read more »

Retirement plan
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: How to Earn $100 Each Month for Retirement

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Two stocks with dividend yields of up to 8% is all you need to generate monthly tax-free retirement income in…

Read more »

edit Balloon shaped as a heart
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite TSX Retail Stocks for December 2023

| Demetris Afxentiou

What are your favourite TSX retail stocks to buy right now? Here are two stocks that can provide investors with…

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

How to Build Wealth Through TSX Dividend Stocks

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can help investors build a meaningful retirement fund.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

Fortis Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis stock (TSX:FTS) has a long history of dividend growth, and share growth to boot. But with shares dropping this…

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy for 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Value investors can consider holding shares of cheap TSX stocks such as Magna International right now.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX Passive Income Stocks That Pay Out Every Month

| Kay Ng

Canadian REITs are a good place to shop for monthly passive income right now, while interest rates have been rising…

Read more »