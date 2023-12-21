Home » Investing » 3 Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

3 Stocks That Could Help Make You Rich by Retirement

These Canadian stocks have outshined the broader markets and have the potential to make you rich.

Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
Retirement plan

Image source: Getty Images

Investors planning to invest their savings for long-term financial goals should look for fundamentally strong stocks that have the potential to consistently outperform the broader markets. This will enable them to create significant wealth over the years and retire rich. 

Against this backdrop, here are three Canadian stocks that have outshined the broader markets with their returns and have the potential to make you rich by retirement.  

Shopify

Shopify (TSX:SHOP), without a doubt, is one of the best stocks to create wealth and retire rich. Investors should note that Shopify has gained about 462% in five years, reflecting a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 41%. While Shopify stock has delivered noteworthy returns, it remains well positioned to capitalize on the digital shift and deliver solid gains. 

Shopify stock has witnessed a stellar recovery in 2023. This underscores its resilience in generating substantial revenue, even in challenging macroeconomic conditions and at scale. Further, this tech giant’s commitment towards innovation, growing adoption of its products, the addition of new features for merchants, and the expansion of sales and marketing channels indicate that Shopify is poised to generate impressive transaction volumes and expand its merchant base, thereby supporting its overall revenue growth.

Furthermore, Shopify’s implementation of cost-cutting measures and its emphasis on an asset-light business model will fortify its profit margins, allowing the technology company to consistently generate sustainable earnings. Overall, Shopify’s dominant positioning in the e-commerce space, durable revenue growth, and focus on delivering profitable growth suggest it has solid upside potential in the long term. 

Alimentation Couche-Tard 

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock could be another solid addition to your investment portfolio. The stock offers an attractive combination of high growth, stability, and income. It is noteworthy that Couche-Tard stock has grown over 135% in the last five years, reflecting a CAGR of nearly 19%. This outperformance is backed by its strong financial performance. For instance, Couche-Tard’s top and bottom lines sport a 10-year CAGR of 7.3% and 18.8%, respectively. 

Alimentation Couche-Tard’s focus on strategic acquisitions has helped it expand its store network and drive traffic, thus supporting its top- and bottom-line growth. Meanwhile, the company has regularly repurchased shares and increased dividend payments, boosting its shareholders’ value.

Looking ahead, Alimentation Couche-Tard’s significant scale, extensive store base, cost discipline, and growing private label offering will support its revenue and profitability. Moreover, its ability to acquire and integrate companies will likely accelerate its growth rate and position the company to generate significant returns.

goeasy

Shares of the subprime lender goeasy (TSX:GSY) are a must-have in a long-term portfolio. goeasy stock has generated significant returns and made its investors rich. For instance, goeasy stock has grown at a CAGR of over 40% in the past five years, delivering an impressive return of about 445%. This growth is backed by its robust financials, which are growing at a double-digit rate. 

For instance, goeasy’s revenue and earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 19.6% and 31.9%, respectively, in the last five years. Moreover, this Dividend Aristocrat has enhanced its shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments during the same period. 

goeasy is poised to capitalize on the large subprime lending market. Further, the company’s growing loan portfolio, steady credit performance, and improved operating efficiency will continue to cushion its top and bottom lines, support higher dividend payments, and push its stock price higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

financial freedom sign
Investing

2 TSX Stocks for a Legit Shot at $1 Million in 20 Years

| Robin Brown

Here's what you should do if you want a shot at $1 million in 20 years or less.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

4 TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2024 

| Puja Tayal

The start of 2024 is an opportune time to buy dividend stocks on the dip and lock in higher yield…

Read more »

stock market
Investing

A Bull Market Is Eventually Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX growth stocks such as WSP Global should be on top your shopping list if you aim to generate outsized…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

This 7.35% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Want a monthly dividend stock without the volatility? Consider this top stock that provides monthly income, without the risk.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Investing

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy After its Third-Quarter Earnings?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects and solid third-quarter performance, Dollarama would be an excellent long-term bet.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Tech Stocks

2 Top Growth Stocks in Canada for December 2023

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their growth prospects and attractive valuations, these two growth stocks could deliver superior returns.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Bank Stocks

Retirees: Canadian Bank Preferred Shares Offer Copious Yield

| Andrew Button

Canadian banks like Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) have very high-yield preferred shares.

Read more »

Gas pipelines
Dividend Stocks

TC Energy Stock: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Andrew Walker

TC Energy is on a roll. How high could TRP stock go next year?

Read more »