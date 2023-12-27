Home » Investing » Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Is up 28% in 2023! Is the Stock a Buy Now?

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Is up 28% in 2023! Is the Stock a Buy Now?

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a recession-resilient business that is a good buy now and especially on any dips for long-term wealth creation.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
gas station, convenience store, gas pumps

Image source: Getty Images

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock tends to appreciate over time. Furthermore, its earnings are resilient, even in recessions — apparently, people shop for convenience, no matter how the economy is doing.

ATD Chart

ATD year-to-date data by YCharts

In a general environment of higher interest rates, the global convenience store consolidator, which has many locations comprising roadside fuel retail, witnessed its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumping 29% last fiscal year. Consequently, the company also raised its common stock dividend at about 27%. Importantly, this is not a one-off.

Over the past decade, Alimentation Couche-Tard increased its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and dividend per share by approximately 22% and 26%, respectively. Similarly, on a per-share basis, it increased its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a cash flow proxy, at a compound annual growth rate of about 19.8%. It has also achieved fabulous returns on equity of north of 20% every year since fiscal 2009.

As demonstrated by its strong track record of growth, Alimentation Couche-Tard is a very well-run company. It employs a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy for growth. Since 1980, the company has expanded across Canada, into the United States and Europe, and even set foot in Asia — into Hong Kong and Macau — through the acquisition of Circle K in 2020. Management has stated that organic growth will play a bigger part, about 50%, in its growth going forward.

The growth stock is up close to 28% year to date, making it one of the best-performing Canadian stocks this year. It certainly beats the market. In fact, Couche-Tard has beat the market in the long run. Below is an illustration of its incredible wealth creation for long-term investors. Investors who bought $10,000 worth of shares 10 years ago would see their position at about $60,430 for a total return of 19.7% per year.

ATD Total Return Level Chart

ATD and XIU 10-Year Total Return Level data by YCharts

Alimentation Couche-Tard generates durable cash flows to fund its capital investments and dividends. Management strategically allocates capital investments across network development, commercial programs, maintenance and improvements, and emerging business and innovation. For example, in fiscal 2023, its capital investments were 31% of its EBITDA, and its payout ratio was sustainable at approximately 16% of its free cash flow. Management continues to see M&A opportunities in Asia and the United States.

Wonderful businesses rarely go on sale. Today, Couche-Tard trades at a small discount, which makes it a decent buy, especially on dips. At the recent stock price of $76.02 per share, Couche-Tard trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 17.8, which is a good valuation for the proven stock. Analysts have a 12-month price target of $86 for the Canadian retail stock, representing a discount of almost 12%.

Couche-Tard’s dividend yield of about 0.9% is tiny, which is unappealing to investors who seek income in a higher interest rate environment. However, precisely, in a higher rate environment, Couche-Tard should fare well, as it has a low cost of debt and has the ability to generate strong cash flow and earnings. What investors miss in dividend income could come in the form of much stronger price appreciation instead. Its leverage ratio of about 1.5 is also at its historically low level, which could mean another meaningful acquisition may occur soon for long-term growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

data analyze research
Stocks for Beginners

My 3 Favourite TSX Stocks for Recession Planning

| Jed Lloren

Are you scared of recessions? Don’t be! Plan ahead with these three stocks!

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

How Much Do You Need to Invest to Give Up Work and Live Only Off Passive Income?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

All it takes is one undervalued dividend stock, a stable investment, and some consistency to achieve enough passive income to…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 8.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A great REIT can bring in monthly dividend income, but a great dividend stock in this sector can bring in…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Stocks for Beginners

Don’t Overlook These Canadian Large-Cap Stocks Just Because They’re Everywhere

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for stocks to add to your portfolio? Here are three to consider today!

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Stocks for Beginners

Royal Bank of Canada: The King of Dividends in the Banking Sector?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock (TSX:RY) has long been the biggest, but it has also proven to be the best of the…

Read more »

Solar panels and windmills
Dividend Stocks

3 Renewable Energy Stocks That Could Put You in the Green

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These renewable energy stocks are perfect for any portfolio, whether you plan to hold them for a short or a…

Read more »

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Tech Stocks

Up 14% in a Week, Is Lightspeed Stock a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed stock (TSX:LSPD) saw shares rise 14% last week, but more is certainly on the way for this still undervalued…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Dividend Stocks

Why Utility Stocks Could Be Canada’s Safeguard Against Growing Rates

| Kay Ng

Investors should aim to buy these utility stocks on dips to earn solid dividend income and long-term returns.

Read more »