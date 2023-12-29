Home » Investing » Retired Couples: How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $10,450 Per Year in Tax-Fee Passive Income

Retired Couples: How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $10,450 Per Year in Tax-Fee Passive Income

Retirees can take advantage of this TFSA strategy to reduce risk and generate attractive returns.

Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
retirees and finances

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian seniors don’t have many options available to increase their income without being hit by higher taxes. Fortunately, investors can take advantage of their Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution space to generate passive income that won’t push them into a higher marginal tax bracket or put Old Age Security (OAS) at risk of a clawback.

TFSA limit in 2024

Retirees get to put another $7,000 into their TFSA in 2024. The limit increased by $500 from 2023 due to indexing to the rate of inflation. The new limit gives each person a cumulative maximum TFSA contribution space of $95,000 in 2024. That means retired couples have as much as $190,000 in combined TFSA investment space that can generate tax-free passive income.

It is important to note that any interest, dividends, or capital gains that are removed from the TFSA will open up equivalent new contribution space in the following calendar year in addition to the regular TFSA limit. That’s helpful for retirees who might need to pull out a large chunk of cash during the year for a trip or an emergency expense but will have new cash available in the following year to replace the withdrawal. For example, the extra funds could come from the sale of an asset or payments from a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF).

OAS pension recovery tax

It makes sense to minimize or avoid the OAS clawback, when possible. The CRA implements the OAS pension recovery tax when net world income breaches a minimum threshold. In the 2024 income year, this amount will be $90,997. Every dollar above this level triggers a clawback of 15 cents on the total OAS that will be paid in the July 2024 to June 2025 payment timeframe. For example, a person with net world income of $100,997 in 2024 would see their OAS cut by $1,500 in the following year.

People who have generous company pensions and receive maximum CPP and OAS, along with other taxable sources of income, can quite easily hit the $91,000 level during the year. This is decent income for a retiree, but a good chunk of it goes to the tax authorities, so it is best to keep as much as possible in your pocket.

Switching income-generating investments from taxable accounts into a TFSA, if you have TFSA contribution space available, is a good way to reduce the tax hit.

GICs or dividend stocks

Retirees who want safe investments and decent returns should consider holding Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) inside their TFSA. GIC rates from insured providers soared as high as 6% this year. They have since dropped, but savers can still get non-cashable GIC rates in the 4-5% range, depending on the term.

Pensioners who can tolerate some capital risk in their portfolios might want to consider top TSX dividend stocks to boost their returns. A number of Canadian companies with long track records of dividend growth now offer high yields due to the pullback in their share prices this year.

BCE (TSX:BCE) is a good example of a top dividend stock that looks oversold today. The communications giant trades for close to $51.50 at the time of writing compared to $65 earlier this year.

BCE has increased its dividend by at least 5% in each of the past 15 years. There is no guarantee the trend will continue, but the payout should be safe. At the current share price, BCE stock provides a yield of 7.5%.

The bottom line on TFSA passive income

A diversified portfolio of laddered GICs and top high-yield dividend stocks could easily generate an average return of 5.5% right now. This would generate a total of $10,450 per year in tax-free passive income for a retired couple with combined TFSA investments of $190,000 in 2024.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Dividend Stocks

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

SmartCentres REIT’s 7.5% yield could make it a smart investment for passive income in 2024.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Top Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Kay Ng

If you have money you don't need for the next three to five years, you can put a portion in…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks With High Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look oversold and offer high yields.

Read more »

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Earning While You Sleep: The Power of Dividend Investing in Canada

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in earning while you sleep? Here’s how you can do that with dividends!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Start Making Passive Income Immediately With This 5% Dividend Stock

| Daniel Da Costa

With interest rates starting to peak, now looks like the ideal time for passive income seekers to add a top…

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 3 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX dividend stocks to help boost your income in retirement? Pensioners, here are three stocks under…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Average $200 Per Month Tax-Free

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can put some extra cash in your pocket in 2024.

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

Married? If So, You Urgently Need to Know These CRA Tax Breaks

| Andrew Button

With pension income splitting, you can split the dividends received from Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) with your spouse.

Read more »