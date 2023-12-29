Home » Investing » Start Making Passive Income Immediately With This 5% Dividend Stock

Start Making Passive Income Immediately With This 5% Dividend Stock

With interest rates starting to peak, now looks like the ideal time for passive income seekers to add a top dividend stock to their holdings.

Latest posts by Daniel Da Costa (see all)
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

With interest rates sitting at such an elevated level and many dividend stocks trading off their highs as a result, now is the perfect time for investors to add high-quality passive income generators to their portfolios while they can lock in a higher yield.

Rising interest rates naturally cause stocks with dividends to sell off which, in turn, leads to higher dividend yields. This is what we’re seeing today.

However, with inflation now quickly coming under control and the economy looking more and more likely that it could enter a recession next year – causing policymakers to begin to lower interest rates – now seems like the perfect time for investors to look at boosting their passive income and adding a high-quality dividend stock to their portfolio.

And while there are plenty of high-quality stocks in Canada to look at today, almost all of which trade at some sort of discount, one of the very best stocks to consider is Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSX:MRG.UN).

Why is Morguard one of the best dividend stocks to buy now for passive income?

While there are plenty of high-quality dividend stocks that can help boost your passive income immediately, Morguard is one of the top choices, in my opinion, for several reasons.

First off, as uncertainty remains high and we head into 2024, where a recession is a strong possibility, the fact that Morguard operates in a defensive industry is significant. Residential real estate is one of the most defensive industries there is because no matter what the state of the economy or how aggregate incomes in the economy may be impacted, everyone always needs somewhere to live.

Plus, in addition to operating in a defensive industry, Morguard’s portfolio of properties is also extremely well diversified. Not only does it own properties in Canada, but Morguard also owns assets in nine different states south of the border.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that such a high-quality and defensive business has a dividend that appears highly sustainable. Right now, Morguard distributes just $0.74 per unit to investors.

Meanwhile, it’s expected to earn funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $1.60 this year, more than double what it intends to pay out, showing the passive income that the dividend stock provides looks highly resilient.

Finally, in addition to Morguard’s resiliency and attractive distribution, another reason it’s such an excellent investment is that it has a tonne of long-term growth potential. With assets diversified in several different states and regions, Morguard is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the economy if some regions are experiencing more rent growth than others.

We saw this in 2022, specifically in the southern states, which ended up helping Morguard increase its FFO by 27.8% last year.

How cheap is Morguard Residential REIT trading today?

While many dividend stocks like Morguard have been falling in value while rates have been rising, now is the perfect time to take advantage and look to boost your passive income.

Not only is Morguard trading more than 20% off its 52-week high, but it is also trading at a forward price-to-FFO ratio of just 8.9 times. That’s well below its three- and five-year averages of 12.4 and 13.1 times, respectively.

Furthermore, its forward dividend yield of 5% today is also higher than its three- and five-year averages of 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively.

So while this high-quality dividend stock continues to trade at an attractive valuation, it’s certainly one of the top stocks to buy now and immediately start to earn passive income on.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money while you sleep
Dividend Stocks

Earning While You Sleep: The Power of Dividend Investing in Canada

| Jed Lloren

Are you interested in earning while you sleep? Here’s how you can do that with dividends!

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 3 Cheap TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy Today for TFSA Passive Income

| Jed Lloren

Are you looking for TSX dividend stocks to help boost your income in retirement? Pensioners, here are three stocks under…

Read more »

A close up image of Canadian $20 Dollar bills
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How to Average $200 Per Month Tax-Free

| Andrew Walker

This strategy can put some extra cash in your pocket in 2024.

Read more »

Mature financial advisor showing report to young couple for their investment
Dividend Stocks

Married? If So, You Urgently Need to Know These CRA Tax Breaks

| Andrew Button

With pension income splitting, you can split the dividends received from Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) with your spouse.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Dividend Stocks

BMO Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Canada's big banks are great long-term options. But when it comes to Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) should you buy, sell,…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Earn $2,200 and Pay None to the CRA

| Andrew Walker

This strategy reduces portfolio risk and can deliver attractive returns.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE for its 7.5% Dividend?

| Kay Ng

Don't expect much growth from BCE stock, but in a higher interest rate environment, its dividend yield is higher.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for high monthly passive income, this dividend stock has it in spades! And returns should come right…

Read more »