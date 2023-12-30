Home » Investing » 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks Set for a Major Comeback

3 Under-the-Radar Stocks Set for a Major Comeback

Three under-the-radar stocks are well positioned for a major comeback in 2024, although you could say it has begun already.

Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
edit U-turn

Image source: Getty Images

Three under-the-radar stocks are compelling investment options for growth or dividend investors. The companies are well positioned for a major comeback in 2024 if it hasn’t begun yet.

Durable organic growth

Technology will likely be the top-performing sector in 2023. As of this writing, the year-to-date gain is 55.08%. A highly profitable constituent, Computer Modelling Group (TSX:CMG), has a market-beating return of 68.76% but could fly higher in 2024.

The $777 million software technology company provides the energy industry with reservoir simulation software and related services. In the first half of fiscal 2024 (six months ending Sept. 30, 2023), revenue and net income increased 27% and 59% year over year to $43.38 million and $13 million, respectively.

CMG’s chief executive officer (CEO), Pramod Jain, said the goal is to establish durable organic growth over the long term. This tech stock ($9.45 per share) is a rare gem, paying a decent 2.08% dividend.

  • We just revealed five stocks as “best buys” this month … join Stock Advisor Canada to find out if Computer Modelling Group made the list!

Inevitable comeback

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) is in positive territory (+1.53% year to date) as 2023 comes to a close. If you invest today ($9.45 per share), you can partake in the attractive 4.29% dividend. This $5.34 billion oil & gas company produces light oil in southern Saskatchewan and central Alberta.

The comeback of this energy stock is inevitable. On Dec. 21, 2023, Crescent Point announced the completion of the acquisition of Hammerhead Energy. Besides the portfolio transformation, Crescent Point’s president and CEO Craig Bryksa said the strategic transaction enhances the long-term sustainability of the business.

Hammerhead, an oil and liquids-rich Alberta Montney producer, should likewise increase the excess cash flow per share by approximately 20% within a five-year plan. Crescent Point expects to generate around $950 million of excess cash flow for the full year 2023.

Bryksa said Crescent Point will focus on continued operational execution, balance sheet strength and increasing the return of capital to shareholders in 2024. Management plans to increase the base dividend by 15% annually and declare it in early 2024.

Strong buy rating

Air Canada (TSX:AC) has flown under the radar too long that market analysts expect the stock of Canada’s flag carrier to rise to prominence in 2024. The 12-month average price target in their “strong buy” rating is $29.75, a 59% jump from its current share price of $18.73.

Management is slowly growing the airline, improving operational stability, and returning to profitability. In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, Its president and CEO, Michael Rousseau, said Air Canada performed strongly in Q3 2023, as evidenced by the financial results.

In the three months ending Sept. 30, 2023, operating income rose 120% year over year to $1.41 billion. Notably, net income reached $1.25 billion compared to the $508 million net loss in Q3 2022. Passenger revenues climbed to $1.04 billion, or 22% higher than a year ago. At the quarter’s end, liquidity was healthy at $10 billion.

Management admits that Air Canada is prone to the global industry’s headwinds. However, because of the stable demand environment, the business should finish strong in 2023 and do well next year. The company looks forward to summer 2024 as it boosts its network capacity and meets projected high demand.

Bright business outlooks

Computer Modelling Group is a no-brainer buy for investors looking to earn two ways on the TSX: capital appreciation and dividends. However, Crescent Point Energy and Air Canada deserve consideration for their bright business outlooks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: How to Invest for $250 in Monthly Retirement

| Aditya Raghunath

High-dividend TSX stocks such as Diversified Royalty can help TFSA investors earn passive income for life.

Read more »

Elderly man giving a Christmas present to his wife
Dividend Stocks

It’s Not Too Late, Grab These CRA Benefits Before December 31!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

I know the year is almost up, but there is still time to get in on the CRA benefits you…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Utility Stocks to Buy on the TSX Today

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking for top utility stocks to buy right now will be hard-pressed to find better options over these two…

Read more »

railroad with nature background
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Canadian Pacific Railway or Canadian National Railway Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two railway companies have a long history as the only rail lines in Canada. But which is the better…

Read more »

question marks written reminders tickets
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Sienna Stock for its 8.3% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sienna (TSX:SIA) stock may have a huge dividend that pays out each month, but is it worth it for today's…

Read more »

Hour glass and calendar concept for time slipping away for important appointment date, schedule and deadline
Dividend Stocks

This 7.5% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

SmartCentres REIT’s 7.5% yield could make it a smart investment for passive income in 2024.

Read more »

retirees and finances
Dividend Stocks

Retired Couples: How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $10,450 Per Year in Tax-Fee Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

Retirees can take advantage of this TFSA strategy to reduce risk and generate attractive returns.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

The Top Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Kay Ng

If you have money you don't need for the next three to five years, you can put a portion in…

Read more »