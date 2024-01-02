Home » Investing » Forget TC Energy: This Stock Has Made Far More Millionaires

Forget TC Energy: This Stock Has Made Far More Millionaires

Solid growth stocks are generally better millionaire makers than solid value stocks because of their higher growth potential.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
financial freedom sign

Image source: Getty Images

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is a popular income stock. Sure enough, it provides a mesmerizing dividend yield of close to 7.2% based on its recent price. In the long run, it has also outperformed the Canadian stock market. However, Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) has made far more millionaires than TC Energy.

In fact, based on the graph below, an initial investment of $10,000 in Constellation Software transformed its very long-term investors into multi-millionaires! Of course, I’m cherry-picking the tech stock. Interestingly, most of the time, it appears to be expensive, trading at a high multiple.

TRP Total Return Level Chart

TRP, CSU, and XIU Total Return Level data by YCharts based on initial investment of $10,000

At about $3,285 per share at writing, many investors would be scared away from the stock because of the pricey-looking price tag, especially when comparing to TC Energy’s stock price of $51.76 at writing. On a closer look, Constellation Software trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 39 versus TC Energy’s P/E of about 12.2.

Investors should understand that the market prices Constellation Software at a high P/E because the company is expected to experience higher growth. In other words, Constellation Software is priced as a growth stock, whereas TC Energy is priced as a value stock.

Hitting the right opportunities in growth stocks allows investors to score big and improves their chances of making a million dollars. Given Constellation’s higher growth potential, investors should have a higher probability of becoming millionaires by investing in it on dips.

Specifically, in the past decade, Constellation Software increased its adjusted earnings per share by approximately 24% per year. In comparison, TC Energy’s adjusted earnings per share growth rate was only 6.6%.

To be clear, it’s still possible to become a millionaire by investing in TC Energy. However, investors would need to invest much more of their money in the value stock versus a growth stock like Constellation Software. Does this mean investors should flock to growth stocks and forget about value stocks entirely? Not necessarily.

The returns from value stocks can be more reliable because more of their returns come from the dividends. Investors can check closely on the safety of the dividends to ensure this portion of the returns is dependable. For example, they can ensure the underlying businesses have good financial health, solid balance sheets, long track records of healthy dividend payments, and that the current dividends are secure.

Investors should know that the high growth in growth stocks can’t last forever. At some point, high-growth businesses turn into slower-growth and mature businesses, unless they find a new avenue of explosive growth.

In the case of Constellation Software, much of its growth comes from mergers and acquisitions (M&A). If the market is not healthy for M&A activities, it cannot find fitting acquisitions, or it grows so big that the acquisitions it makes don’t make a sufficient impact, then its stock multiple can slide quickly.

Constellation Software’s M&A activity weakened in the last few years, but it still managed to deliver a return on invested capital of 14-18% per year since 2021, which still pales to the roughly 27-28% level achieved in 2019-2020. Investors of Constellation Software should, therefore, be watchful of its M&A activities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

This Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 50 Years, and It Could Soar in 2024

| Andrew Button

Fortis (TSX:FTS) stock has a great setup for 2024.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Maximum Amount You Can Protect From the CRA in 2024

| Andrew Button

RRSPs let you shelter money from the CRA, and stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS), which can be held in RRSPs,…

Read more »

exchange-traded funds
Dividend Stocks

Got $500 to Invest in Stocks? Put it in This ETF

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

An ETF can be the best way to put your little bit of cash to good use. And here is…

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian REITs to Buy in January 2024

| Aditya Raghunath

Beaten-down Canadian REITs such as Allied Properties offer tasty dividend yields to shareholders in 2024.

Read more »

Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights
Dividend Stocks

New Year, New Cash: 3 CRA Benefits You Should Grab in 2024

| Andrew Button

If you get free money from the CRA, you may be able to invest it in stocks like Fortis Inc…

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for a cash-gushing dividend stock? Here's one option that boasts a yield well over 7% and offers long-term growth.

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

1 Under-$50 Dividend Stock to Buy for Monthly Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Investors looking to establish a monthly passive-income stream will be hard-pressed to find a better option over this under-$50 gem.

Read more »

woman retiree on computer
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 Dividend Stocks With High Yields to Buy for 2024

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap and could soar in 2024.

Read more »