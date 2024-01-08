Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » If You Invested $10,000 in BCE Stock in 2023, This is How Much You Would Have Today

If You Invested $10,000 in BCE Stock in 2023, This is How Much You Would Have Today

BCE stock is pressured from higher interest rates slowing growth. So, investors should watch its big dividend carefully.

Image source: Getty Images

BCE (TSX:BCE) is one of the Big Three Canadian telecoms. It is often held as an income stock in diversified portfolios because of its big dividend yield. At $54.48 per share at writing, BCE stock offers a massive dividend yield of 7.1%, which is double the Canadian stock market yield.

BCE is also a Canadian Dividend Aristocrat with a track record of dividend increases. It has raised its common stock dividend for about 15 consecutive years. Its dividend has climbed at a pretty consistent rate of about 5% over the last decade. This is interesting because its earnings and cash flow have not kept pace.

As a mature business, BCE experiences slow growth. Specifically, in the past 10 years, it has increased its adjusted earnings per share by just over 6%. This equates to a growth rate of only 0.6% per year. The operating cash flow per share also increased mildly by roughly 4% in the period. This growth doesn’t even keep pace with the long-term inflation rate of 3% to 4%. In any case, it has resulted in an ever higher payout ratio. Its 2023 payout ratio is estimated to be approximately 122% of adjusted earnings.

Recent results

So far, BCE has reported three quarters of results for 2023. For the third quarter, the telecom increased its operating revenues by only 0.9% to $6.1 billion. Its adjusted net earnings fell 7.5% to $741 million, leading to an adjusted earnings per share decline of 8% to $0.81. Its adjusted EBITDA, a cash flow proxy, did a bit better by rising 3.1% to $2.7 billion. Its free cash flow was also up 17.4% to $754 million thanks partly to capital spending that was lowered by 12%.

Its year-to-date results are as follows. Operating revenue rose 2.6% to $18.2 billion, but operating costs jumped higher by 3.8% to $10.4 billion. Its adjusted earnings per share ended up falling 7.2% to $2.45. As for its adjusted EBITDA, it rose 1.1% to $7.9 billion.

Management also maintained its 2023 outlook: revenue growth of 1% to 5%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 2% to 5%, adjusted earnings per share growth of -3% to -7%, and free cash flow growth of 2% to 10%.

BCE Chart

BCE data by YCharts

Here’s the return on $10,000 invested in BCE stock in 2023

Now, throwing in the scenario of a higher interest rate environment, the stock was pressured last year. A multiple of 10 is simple for visualization purposes. If you invested $10,000 in BCE stock a year ago, your position would only be about $9,457 today, including the dividends that you received.

BCE stock investors should focus on the dividend income generation, which should provide the bulk of the stock’s long-term returns.

A positive scenario may be a potential jump in free cash flow from lower capital spending. Afterall, the telecom averaged massive capital spending of about $5.6 billion per year over the past three years. An increase in free cash flow generation over the next few years, leading to a higher dividend, coupled with the macro factor of interest rates declining could lift the stock valuation and drive the dividend stock higher.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

