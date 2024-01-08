Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » New Year, New Wealth: Unlock the Power of Stock Market Investing

New Year, New Wealth: Unlock the Power of Stock Market Investing

Are you looking for a way to unlock new levels of wealth? Unlock the power of stock market investing!

stock research, analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

With the new year upon us, many Canadians are hoping to find new ways to generate wealth in hopes of giving themselves a comfortable retirement. In my opinion, the most accessible way to do that is by investing in the stock market. Save for a few very expensive stocks, the stock market offers investors a very low barrier of entry. That means nearly everyone could get started with stock investing today. By leveraging the utility of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), you could even get started with very little risk.

However, for those looking to generate life-changing amounts of wealth, you’ll have to turn to individual stocks. In this article, I’ll discuss two top stocks you should consider investing in today.

A stock for the future

The first stock that I think new investors should take note of is Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN). As its name suggests, this company operates a portfolio of assets that generate renewable utilities. As of the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Brookfield’s portfolio had a generation capacity of 32 gigawatts (GW). That already makes it one of the larger players in that industry. However, Brookfield Renewable looks like it’ll be even more massive over the coming years. Its development pipeline currently boasts an additional 132 GW of potential generation capacity.

Brookfield Renewable is an intriguing stock for its growth potential as well as its outstanding dividend history. Altogether, Brookfield Renewable stock has generated an annual return of 16% since its inception. That surpasses Brookfield Renewable’s target of generating 12-15% returns on an annual basis over the long run. The company has also increased its dividend at a rate of 6% over the past 11 years. That helps investors stay ahead of inflation, allowing them to maintain buying power.

With the world continuing to find ways to slow down climate change, renewable utilities will continue to increase in demand. Brookfield Renewable is poised to lead the way with its large portfolio of assets and great management backing it. If you’re looking for a stock to hold for the next decade or longer, look no further than Brookfield Renewable.

If you’re looking for a more conservative pick to get started

While utility stocks aren’t the riskiest, in my opinion, some investors may want to look at even more conservative stocks to help them get started in the stock market. That’s fair, since it’s exactly how I was when I started. In that case, I think investors should consider buying shares of Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR).

Although very few Canadians should have experience working in the railway industry, Canadian National’s unique leadership position within its industry has made it one of the most recognizable companies in the country. It operates a railway network of about 33,000 km, which spans from British Columbia to Nova Scotia. Canadian National also operates in the United States as far south as Louisiana.

Since its initial public offering in late 1996, Canadian National stock has generated a gain of more than 7,700%! Those are very impressive returns for a relatively unexciting business. Over the past five years, this stock has gained nearly 60%, suggesting that its best days may not be behind it quite yet. If you’re looking for a solid stock to help you get going this year, Canadian National should be up for consideration. It’s an outstanding company with a great track record.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jed Lloren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners and Canadian National Railway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

