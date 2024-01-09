Home » Investing » Income Investors: 2 Ways to Profit From a Bank Stock Comeback

Income Investors: 2 Ways to Profit From a Bank Stock Comeback

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock and another intriguing way to bet on a comeback in the big Canadian bank stocks for the new year!

Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

The bank stocks were beaten and bruised badly through most of last year. And though the environment that lies ahead may be no less tumultuous, I still think the risk/reward and dividend yields to be had at these levels are close to the most enticing in many years. It’s easy to give up on bank stocks. They’re not nearly as growthy as your average high-tech growth plays atop the Nasdaq 100 exchange, after all.

With so much interest in hot AI tech, it’s not a mystery as to why traditional value plays (think the banks) have fallen so heavily out of favour. Why bet on the bank stocks if provisions and meagre loan growth are to be expected over the foreseeable future? A recession could still present itself at any time this year, after all!

Further, various fintech firms stand to erode the moats of the top bank stocks over time. Though fintech stocks have crashed violently in recent years, the threat from innovative rivals should not be overlooked, especially for investors overweight on the big banks.

Indeed, the banks seem to be in a rough spot right now. But they beg for investor patience. If you’re able to give them a few years, I do think they can help you do rather well.

Let’s check out two very different ways to bet on a banking comeback, which may or may not be in the cards this year.

Bank of Nova Scotia

The first way is to bet on the individual bank stocks themselves. Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stands out as a great value after slogging through 2023.

As it stands, BNS stock is in the midst of a multi-month rally off recent multi-year lows. I think the turning point is in the books, with more potential gains in the cards for the new year. With an 11.1 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple and a juicy 6.6% dividend yield, BNS stock stands out as a magnificent comeback play for investors bullish on the big banks.

Bank of Nova Scotia’s international business is a wild card that also helps investors gain exposure to corners of the globe (Latin America) that could see greater growth in the next decade. All considered, BNS stock is a great value pick that could gain for investors if a banking turnaround is on the horizon. Even if it’s not, you’ll get paid a great deal (6.6% yield) to wait.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF

If Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are more your thing, the BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX:ZEB) is a great way to play the broader basket of bank stocks. The index is up over 22% from its October 2023 lows and could carry through the first quarter of 2024.

In any case, I’m a big fan of the ZEB if you want to bet on the big banks but aren’t quite sure which one to pick from. At the end of the day, a rising tide stands to lift all boats in the banking scene. With a 4.71% yield and a fair 0.28% Management Expense Ratio (MER), ZEB is an intriguing and simple way to bet on Canadian banks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of Nova Scotia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Safe TSX Stocks to Buy With $5,000 in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the safest TSX stocks you can buy in 2024, even if macroeconomic uncertainties continue.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 Dividend Heavyweights to Watch in January

| Joey Frenette

BCE (TSX:BCE) and another telecom stock could help investors meet their passive-income needs.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500?

| Adam Othman

Take a look at the highest dividend-paying stocks on the S&P 500 to see whether they can be worthwhile holdings…

Read more »

edit Taxes CRA
Dividend Stocks

CRA Money: 3 Tax Breaks Exclusively for Investors

| Andrew Button

Thanks to CRA tax breaks, you can save money on taxes you owe on dividends from Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

Could Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP (TSX:BEP.UN) stock may have been down for the last few years, but now could be the best time to…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Safely Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three dividend stocks have a lot coming in the future but still offer value for today's investor on the…

Read more »

Volatile market, stock volatility
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 13% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down 13%, but I would certainly take this as a time to buy rather than…

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets of Retiree Millionaires

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want to be a retiree millionaire, you need to think like a millionaire. And these tips will help…

Read more »