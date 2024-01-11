Home » Investing » Stocks for Beginners » 2 Top Canadian EV Stocks to Buy in 2024

2 Top Canadian EV Stocks to Buy in 2024

Here are two of the best Canadian EV stocks you can buy in 2024 and hold for years to come to expect strong returns on investments.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Electric car being charged

Image source: Getty Images

The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has remained largely stable in the last few years, despite short-term weakness in consumer spending due mainly to high interest rates. As people around the world continue to be more conscious of the negative impact of fossil fuel-powered vehicles on the environment, the demand for EVs is likely to surge further in the next decade.

After going through a downward correction in the last year, some Canadian EV stocks look very attractive in 2024 based on their growth outlook, presenting attractive buying opportunities for investors. For beginners in the stock market who want to invest for the long term, these stocks offer a chance to benefit from the upcoming EV revolution. In this article, I’ll highlight two of the best Canadian EV-linked stocks you can buy in 2024 and hold for the long term.

Magna stock

Magna International (TSX:MG) is an Aurora-headquartered firm with a market cap of $21.7 billion, as its stock trades at $75.98 per share after witnessing a 7.3% pullback in the last year. At the current market price, MG stock offers a decent annualized dividend yield of 3.3% and distributes its dividend payouts every quarter.

It’s a well-known global automotive supplier that focuses on contract manufacturing of vehicle parts for several large automakers. In recent years, Magna’s focus on developing electric vehicle platforms and autonomous vehicle solutions has increased.

Even as macroeconomic challenges continued to affect several automotive companies across the globe last year, Magna’s financials showcased notable improvement on a YoY (year-over-year) basis. In the first three quarters of 2023, the company’s total revenue rose 14.4% YoY to US$32.3 billion with the help of an upward trend in global light vehicle production. Magna’s continued focus on operational efficiencies and cost savings also help the company achieve a solid 28% YoY increase in its adjusted quarterly earnings to US$4.07 per share.

Moreover, Magna’s high-voltage electrified products, which include a range of innovative solutions for EVs, position it as a strong long-term investment option in the EV sector in 2024.

BlackBerry stock

In recent years, the Waterloo-based tech firm BlackBerry (TSX:BB) has also raised its bets on the upcoming EV and autonomous vehicle revolution, making it another top Canadian EV-related stock to consider in 2024. BB stock currently has a market cap of $2.7 billion as it trades at $4.60 per share after declining by more than 6% in the last year.

While BlackBerry currently generates most of its revenue from its enterprise cybersecurity solutions segment, its growing offering of technological solutions for futuristic mobility, including EVs, can help its IoT (Internet of Things) segment financially grow at an exponential rate in the years to come.

The company’s QNX operating system is already deployed in well over 200 million vehicles across the globe. With innovative technological solutions, such as the BlackBerry IVY intelligent vehicle data platform, the company is poised to significantly expand its automotive customer base in the years to come. Given these positive factors, buying BlackBerry stock during a dip in 2024 and holding it for the long term could be a great idea.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Piggy bank wrapped in Christmas string lights
Stocks for Beginners

Investing Made Simple: Kickstart Your Net Worth in the New Year!

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking to kickstart your net worth this year? It might be easier than you think. Here are two…

Read more »

edit U-turn
Stocks for Beginners

These 2 Stocks That Struggled in 2023 Could Make a Big Comeback in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Improving macroeconomic and consumer spending environments can help these growth stocks make a big comeback in 2024.

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Robin Brown

New to investing and don't know where to start? Here's a five-stock Canadian portfolio that provides income, growth, and value.

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Energy Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy No Matter What 2024 Brings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are a strong buy in the next year, and even stronger beyond that. All while continually collecting…

Read more »

A worker uses the cloud for paperless work. tech
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Apple: 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Instead

| Jitendra Parashar

Buying some cheap yet fundamentally strong AI-focused stocks in 2024 could help you earn outstanding returns on investments in the…

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks could see incredible movement in the year to come, never mind the next decade! So pay attention…

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Seize the Day: Beginner Strategies for Stock Market Success in 2024!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Keep calm and stay consistent with these strategies and you're sure to have a winning stock portfolio in 2024 and…

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

From Novice to Investor: Start Your Stock Market Journey This Year

| Kay Ng

Start investing in dividend stocks today to begin your journey towards long-term wealth creation. Be ready for excitement and volatility!

Read more »