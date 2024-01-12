Home » Investing » Bank Stocks » Is Now the Right Time to Buy TD Bank Stock? Here’s My Take

Is Now the Right Time to Buy TD Bank Stock? Here’s My Take

Here is my take on why any dip in TD stock in 2024 could be an opportunity to buy this safe large-cap stock for the long term.

Latest posts by Jitendra Parashar (see all)
Published
| More on:
Double exposure of a businessman and stairs - Business Success Concept

Image source: Getty Images

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) have started 2024 on a bearish note. TD stock has witnessed a decline of nearly 5.6% in January so far, continuing a downward trend from the past two years when it lost 12% of its value. Currently trading at $80.80 per share with a market capitalization of $145.7 billion, it still holds its ground as the second-largest Canadian bank in terms of market cap.

But is now the right time to invest in TD Bank stock, especially given its recent performance and expected interest rate cuts in 2024? While there is no easy answer to that question, let’s take a closer look at some key fundamental factors that could drive its share prices in 2024 by analyzing TD Bank’s financial growth trends and the potential impacts of expected changes in the economy.

A recent recovery in TD Bank stock

To understand TD Bank’s current position, it’s important to look at the broader market context. In 2023, the Canadian stock market experienced a notable rebound, rising by 8.1% after an 8.7% decline in the previous year. After rapidly increasing interest rates in the previous one and a half years, the central banks in the United States and Canada, amid early signs of easing inflationary pressures in late 2023, gave indications that they might soon start easing their monetary stance.

The expectations that central banks would slash interest rates in 2024 led to a sharp, broader market recovery in the final quarter of the calendar year 2023. Investors hope that lower interest rates can stimulate economic activities and boost consumer and corporate lending, which could ultimately benefit banks like TD Bank. This could be the primary reason why TD stock rallied by 11% in November and December 2023 combined.

But will lower interest rates really help TD Bank?

Clearly, rate cut expectations triggered a rally in TD Bank stock in late 2023. But we shouldn’t forget that the anticipation of lower interest rates could be like a double-edged sword for banks. On the one hand, it can squeeze the net interest margin, which acts as a key income source for banks. On the other hand, it may lead to an increase in loan volumes, as lower borrowing costs encourage both consumers and businesses to take on more debt.

For TD Bank, with its strong presence in both the retail and commercial banking segments, the potential rise in lending activity could be a significant growth driver. In addition, a rebounding market with lower interest rates might increase the growth in its other segments, such as wealth management, capital markets, and mortgage refinancing, which could potentially offset any margin pressures.

Is TD Bank stock a buy now?

Despite its recent bearish trend, TD Bank’s decades-long track record of easily adapting to changing economic conditions makes TD stock stand out in 2024. In its fiscal year 2023 (ended in October), the bank’s adjusted earnings fell 4.3% year over year to $8 per share. On the positive side, its total revenue rose 12.3% from a year ago to $51.8 billion.

While continued macroeconomic uncertainties might keep TD stock volatile in the near term, any dip in short-term downside correction in its share prices this year could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy this reliable large-cap stock at a big bargain. At the current market price, TD Bank offers a 5% annualized dividend yield and distributes its dividends every quarter.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

More on Bank Stocks

retirees and finances
Bank Stocks

CRA Alert: 3 Benefits to Claim on 2024 Taxes (Start Now)

| Christopher Liew, CFA

The CRA advises taxpayers to prepare early, know the available benefits, and claim them before the tax filing deadline.

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Bank Stocks

3 Things About TD Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Ambrose O'Callaghan

TD Bank (TSX:TD) is a major player in banking in Canada and the United States, and TD stock continues to…

Read more »

Bank sign on traditional europe building facade
Bank Stocks

You Don’t Need All of the Big 6 Bank Stocks — Just These 2

| Adam Othman

Here are the two top bank stocks investors should aim to buy if they are looking for long-term holdings for…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Bank Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Royal Bank of Canada Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Chris MacDonald

Deciding whether now is a good time to buy Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) stock or not really depends on…

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Bank Stocks

If You Invested $20,000 in TD Stock in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TD stock has enriched its shareholders with growing dividends and strong capital gains, a result of a successful growth strategy.

Read more »

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Bank Stocks

Got $1,500? You Can Confidently Add These 3 Stocks to Your Portfolio

| Aditya Raghunath

Quality TSX stocks such as EQB and WSP Global have the potential to generate enviable returns to shareholders in the…

Read more »

work from home
Stocks for Beginners

From Novice to Investor: Start Your Stock Market Journey This Year

| Kay Ng

Start investing in dividend stocks today to begin your journey towards long-term wealth creation. Be ready for excitement and volatility!

Read more »

Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background
Stocks for Beginners

Is it Too Late to Buy Royal Bank of Canada Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Royal Bank stock (TSX:RY) is climbing closer to 52-week highs, leaving little time to get in on a great deal.…

Read more »