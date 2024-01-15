Home » Investing » Opinion: 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold for 10 Years

Opinion: 3 of the Best Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold for 10 Years

Investing is for the patient. Here are three Canadian stocks to buy this year that could really deliver in 10 years or more.

Latest posts by Robin Brown (see all)
Published
| More on:
Profit dial turned up to maximum

Image source: Getty Images

The year 2024 is bound to be interesting for Canadian stocks. The fact is every year is interesting. The market will have some dips, dives, rallies, and everything in between. No one can really control the market.

Invest in stocks like a business owner

You can however control your portfolio and the stocks you choose to hold. See, an investor buys a stock as a stake in a business. They hold that business because it creates value for its customers and (hopefully) the world in general.

Business owners think long term. They think less about the market and more about how the business creates value. Over long periods, businesses that build value tend to become stocks that create value.

If you want to build long-term value in your portfolio, here are three Canadian stocks (businesses) that could be worth holding for a decade or more.

A stock heading towards the stars

Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is one of the best performing stocks in Canada over the past 15 years. However, with a market cap of $75 billion, some investors worry about its potential to multiply at the same rate over the coming years.

Its recent spin-out, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI), could be in a better position to replicate Constellation’s strong returns. It only has a market cap of $8.1 billion. Constellation was sitting with an $8 billion market cap in 2015. Since then, it has earned a 1,084% return.

Topicus is replicating Constellation’s vertical market software acquisition strategy. The differentiator is that its market is focused on Europe. It also happens to be growing organically a bit quicker than Constellation.

The company has a good balance sheet, a large acquisition market, resilient software businesses, and a smart team of capital allocators. These dynamics are likely to help propel strong long-term returns into the future.

A serial acquirer with steady cash flows

Another stock for the next 10 years is FirstService Corp. (TSX:FSV). It may not be a hot tech stock like Topicus.com. However, it has delivered solid returns for shareholders.

Over the past 5 and 10 years, FSV stock has returned 129% and 583%. That represents respective annual compounded total returns of 18% and 25%.

FirstService has a leading multi-family and residential property management platform. This tends to provide steady recurring fee income and stable cash flows.

It has taken that cash and invested in a variety of property improvement, renovation, and restoration businesses. The outsourced property service provider has several leading brands across North America.

The home property improvement market is an extremely fragmented market, so it has no shortage of acquisition opportunities. It just acquired a roofing contracting platform. This should provide another accretive leg of growth opportunities ahead.

An industrial stock with a big market

Hammond Power Systems (TSX:HPS.A) is the smallest of these three with a market cap of $977 million. The company has been growing rapidly, and so has its stock. It has risen 1,224% in the past five years. That type of growth is not likely sustainable, but it still has strong upside.

Hammond manufactures and sells specialized power transformers for a wide array of industries (including electric vehicle charging, manufacturing, and data centres).

With a growing mix of products, a wide geographic reach, improved manufacturing capacity, and exposure to growth sectors, Hammond could continue to deliver solid 10-year returns for the patient investor.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Robin Brown has positions in Constellation Software, Hammond Power Solutions, and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions and Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

FREIGHT TRAIN
Stocks for Beginners

Here’s Why CNR Stock Is a No-Brainer Value Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR (TSX:CNR) stock has over 100 years behind it, and yet investors remain wary given the near-term outlook for railway…

Read more »

Growth from coins
Dividend Stocks

Buy 50 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $2,342/Year in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Picking up this dividend stock and holding it long term has proven successful in the past, and should prove even…

Read more »

Man making notes on graphs and charts
Stocks for Beginners

3 Stocks Buffett Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These stocks were just added to Warren Buffett's portfolio as spinoffs, but that doesn't mean you should ignore the buys!

Read more »

Airport and plane
Stocks for Beginners

3 Top Reasons to Buy Air Canada Stock in 2024

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are my top three reasons that make Air Canada stock look really attractive to buy in 2024.

Read more »

clock time
Stocks for Beginners

Yes, 2024 Is Actually the Perfect Time to Start Investing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This year is the year to get back into the market, with steals on some of the best companies all…

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Stocks for Beginners

2 TSX Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2024 

| Puja Tayal

Looking at the market dynamics and macroeconomic outlook, here are a few stocks you could consider buying and one to…

Read more »

edit Woman in skates works on laptop
Dividend Stocks

3 CRA Benefits Most Canadians Can Grab in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These CRA benefits are ones that many Canadians can apply for, and can be used to create even more cash…

Read more »

consider the options
Stocks for Beginners

Should You Buy Aritzia Stock While it’s Below $35?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock climbed and fell as consumers cut back, but this might be changing according to the most recent…

Read more »