Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

3 No-Brainer Stocks I’d Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Here are a few dividend stocks you should take a closer look at for good income and long-term total returns potential.

Latest posts by Kay Ng (see all)
Published
| More on:
Target. Stand out from the crowd

Image source: Getty Images

Here are three no-brainer stocks I would consider buying today, as they trade at good valuations and offer nice income that can be used for reinvestment or paying the bills.

TD stock

One key factor to help get good returns from stock investing is to not overpay for stocks. For example, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock has underperformed its big Canadian bank peers as a whole over the last one-, three-, and five-year periods. The Canadian bank stock now appears to trade at a reasonable price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2.

This offers a discount of about 13% from its long-term normal valuation. Even assuming no valuation expansion and conservative earnings-per-share growth of 5% per year, we can approximate total returns of about 10% per year when combining its dividend yield of 5%.

The bank actually increased its adjusted earnings per share by almost 8% per year over the last 10 fiscal years. If it increased its earnings per share by 7% per year instead of 5%, we can approximate long-term total returns of about 12% per year.

Given TD stock’s strong balance sheet, capital position, execution history, dividend track record, and good valuation, it is a no-brainer buy for low-risk investors seeking a blue-chip stock.

Manulife stock

Investors who are looking for more value might find Manulife (TSX:MFC) stock to be a no-brainer buy. After months of hard work, Manulife announced a transaction in December to reinsure four blocks of low return on equity business, including $6 billion of long-term care reserves to Global Atlantic. This deal essentially releases $1.2 billion of capital, which the company plans to return value to shareholders via share buybacks, which should help boost earnings due to a lower share count.

The life and health insurance stock only trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of about 8.4 at $28.62 per share at writing. So, it’s a good time for stock buybacks. At this low multiple, it also offers a dividend yield of 5.1%.

It is estimated to grow its earnings per share by about 7% per year over the next couple of years. If this growth rate played out, even if it did not experience any valuation expansion, it could still deliver total returns of about 12% per year!

Exchange Income

Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) may be the cheapest stock of this bunch. At least, analysts think so. Analysts have a consensus 12-month price target of about $63 on the stock, which represents a meaningful discount of approximately 26%. This makes the industrial stock an interesting candidate for total returns and income. In fact, Exchange Income offers a monthly dividend, which some investors prefer over the more common quarterly dividends.

To be sure, Exchange Income’s dividend yield of almost 5.7% is attractive compared to the Canadian stock market’s yield of about 3.2%. Although the business is subject to economic cycles, it has a proven track record of maintaining its dividends, which increase over time. For your reference, its 10-year dividend-growth rate is 4.2%, while its last dividend hike was 4.8% in November.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Exchange Income and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Pumps await a car for fueling at a gas and diesel station.
Dividend Stocks

Couche-Tard Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Aditya Raghunath

Alimentation Couche-Tard is one of the hottest TSX stocks generating sizeable returns to shareholders in the last two decades.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Need Passive Income: Turn $20,000 Into $1,000 Each Year

| Aditya Raghunath

High-dividend TSX stocks such as Enbridge allow you to create a passive stream of income for life.

Read more »

Shopping card with boxes labelled REITs, ETFs, Bonds, Stocks
Dividend Stocks

Is Slate Grocery REIT a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Slate stock (TSX:SGR.UN) seemed unstoppable, until inflation and interest rates rose. Now, what should investors do with the stock?

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks for Retirees

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and stable cash flows, these three dividend stocks are an excellent buy for retirees.

Read more »

edit Businessman using calculator next to laptop
Dividend Stocks

Should You Invest in Fortis Stock Right Now?

| Daniel Da Costa

With interest rate increases now looking like they're in the rearview, here's why Fortis stock could be one of the…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

Is It Too Late to Buy Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock?

| Kay Ng

Brookfield Renewable Partners offers growing income starting with a cash distribution yield of 5.2%. It's a fair buy here.

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

Check Your Bank Account: Did You Just Get a GST/HST Tax Credit? (Here’s What to Do With It)

| Andrew Button

If you have a GST cheque, you may wish to invest it in dividend stocks like Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS).

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These dividend stocks are already seeing a recovery, but offer even more in the near future. Add in substantial dividends…

Read more »