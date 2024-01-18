Home » Investing » New Year’s Resolution: Build Wealth With Smart Stocks

New Year’s Resolution: Build Wealth With Smart Stocks

Burned by meme stocks? Here’s a smart ETF to help fix your portfolio.

Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Latest posts by Tony Dong, MSc, CETF® (see all)
Published
| More on:
exchange-traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Did you know that in January 2024, there are still investors bagholding Bed, Bath & Beyond, hoping for a turnaround, despite the company filing for bankruptcy in 2023 and getting its stock cancelled in September? That’s right, the stock doesn’t even exist anymore!

It’s a morbidly fascinating, yet cautionary tale of how human psychology can impact investment decisions. Often, the pain of a bad loss can lead investors to make irrational choices, clinging to fading hopes rather than accepting reality.

This scenario underscores a critical lesson in investing: the importance of diversification. By spreading your investments across a variety of stocks, you reduce the risk of being heavily impacted by the poor performance of a single company.

One effective strategy is to focus on key financial metrics that indicate high-quality stocks. These metrics can guide you in selecting companies that have strong fundamentals and are more likely to provide stable returns over the long term.

Additionally, for those who prefer a more hands-off approach or are just starting their investment journey, there’s an ETF that encapsulates this strategy, effectively doing the heavy lifting for you.

Quality metrics to use

When it comes to selecting high-quality stocks, I like focusing on just a few financial metrics. The three I like are high return on equity (ROE), stable year-over-year earnings growth, and low financial leverage.

ROE measures how effectively a company is using the money invested in it by shareholders to generate profits. Think of it like this: if you were to invest $100 in a company, and that company made a profit of $10 from your $100 in a year, then the ROE would be 10%.

A high ROE indicates that the company is efficient at generating profits from its equity. When looking for quality stocks, a consistently high ROE over several years can be a good sign.

A pattern of stable earnings growth is another crucial metric. It looks at how much a company’s earnings (or profits) have grown from one year to the next. Consistent growth in earnings is typically a sign of a company’s good health and ability to increase profits over time.

For instance, if a company’s earnings grow steadily by, say, 5% every year, it suggests a reliable growth pattern, which is often a positive indicator for investors.

Finally, look for low financial leverage, referring to the level of a company’s debt compared to its equity. Financial leverage is like using a loan to boost your business. While some debt is normal, too much can be risky, especially if the company’s earnings start to fall and margins begin to narrow

You can assess this by looking at the company’s debt-to-equity ratio; a lower ratio suggests less reliance on debt. In general, low financial leverage means the company isn’t overly dependent on debt, which can be safer for investors.

An ETF that does it all

BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF (TSX:ZGQ) is a comprehensive solution for investors looking to incorporate high-quality stocks into their portfolio without the hassle of individual stock picking.

ZGQ does the heavy lifting by screening global stocks based on the key quality metrics of high return on equity, stable year-over-year earnings growth, and low financial leverage.

What makes ZGQ particularly appealing is its approach to diversification. The ETF caps each stock in its portfolio at 5%, ensuring that no single company dominates the investment.

For investors, this means instead of meticulously researching and buying a dozen or more individual stocks to achieve a diversified, high-quality portfolio, you can simply invest in ZGQ. With this single ticker, you get access to a portfolio of over 500 quality stocks from around the world.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

An airplane on a runway
Dividend Stocks

How to Create $2,154.76 in Passive Income in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to creating passive income, look at the sectors providing that income and due to bounce in 2024.…

Read more »

green energy
Energy Stocks

3 Things About Canadian Utilities Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canadian Utilities stock (TSX:CU) has dropped significantly, and that could continue in 2024. But does that make it a great…

Read more »

Workers use a microscope to do medical research in a modern laboratory.
Tech Stocks

3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cathie Wood's investments continue to focus on innovation, but the popular investor hasn't forgotten to find a great deal as…

Read more »

Index funds
Stocks for Beginners

What’s the Best Way to Invest in Stocks Without Any Experience? Start With This Index Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

An S&P 500 Index ETF is the perfect ways for beginners to learn investing.

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Stocks for Beginners

Transform Your Savings Into Earnings: Stock Market Basics for Newbies

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's how you can kick-start your investing journey with just two low-cost ETFs.

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Cameco Stock: This Stock is Poised for a Potential Bull Run in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) may be the biggest uranium producer, but it may not be the best if you're looking for…

Read more »

Plane on runway, aircraft
Stocks for Beginners

Could Bombardier Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) stock has seen immense growth in the last year, but could double in share price if analysts have…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle groceries retail
Stocks for Beginners

3 Reasons to Buy Couche-Tard Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

ATD (TSX:ATD) stock has seen shares increase substantially in the last year, but if its five-year plan is correct, there…

Read more »